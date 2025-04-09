Part of the conversation Davido had with the hosts of The Breakfast Club was about his wife, Chioma Adeleke

The Nigerian singer went on to share beautiful things about her character and how she manages his excesses

He also commended her for being calm and understanding, rather than choosing to chase clout like most celebrity wives would

Nigerian Grammy-nominee David 'Davido' Adeleke has been trending non-stop for a while now. The singer has been out and about promoting his upcoming album, 5IVE.

One of the stops he made was at The Breakfast Club, where he discussed his career and personal life at length with the hosts.

Davido's comment about his wife Chioma trends. Credit: @teamchivido

Speaking of his wife, he praised her for being ‘understanding’ and for not chasing clout online or granting interviews.

Davido further noted that most people would go online to rant about their husbands’ excesses, but she doesn’t.

His remark about his loving wife sparked a wave of mixed reactions from social media users.

The video of Davido's interview is below:

Recall, the singer was asked how he got through the tough times, and his response was simply his family. He said they showed him so much love and support and were there for him. Describing his son, who is a twin, the singer mentioned that he looked exactly like his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

He said:

"We've got twins now; a boy and a girl... and the boy looks exactly like my son that passed. They act the same. Everything he used to do, he does."

How fans reacted to Davido's comment about Chioma

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@grace_emmanuel_52 said:

"Every man wants peace of mind, you can’t go wrong by being su*missive and peaceful as a lady.."

@pretty_divaella said:

"That’s why she’s Chichi and I am Ella , I won’t tolerate half of what she took . I love myself too much."

@flowwith.ceezhed said:

"That’s why I love Chioma so much, like a girl without drama…she is a wife material for real."

@ayo_scottishmedia said:

"We shouldn’t take advantage of women who gives us peace of mind .Learn to always respect your woman by not bringing out issues that can scandalise your marriage .A man must be very disciplined if you’re blessed with a woman who respects you not to go public in event of adultery .Please hold her tight."

@nowahalalina said:

"Dear Future daughter. Who loves you don't cheat you. Dear future daughter work for your things if a man has money is good but is not you should focus on and consider. There are things money can not busy such respect peace of mind and dignity."

@addy0691 said:

"Truly, that babe nah material 🙌❤️❤️. She's everything."

@dordormj said:

"Best for her sanity and that of her entire family."

@__everythingcoco said:

"This was how Annie self was before naw Shey nah 2baba won make her crase ,dem no Dey tell person o u self go feel am."

Chioma steps out with singer's cousin Folashade

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Chioma, the wife of singer Davido, was spotted stepping out to a club accompanied by one of his cousins.

In the clip, she wore a Skims outfit that accentuated her figure as she exchanged greetings with people at the venue.

Fans were captivated by her stunning appearance and went on to share their thoughts on her beauty routine.

