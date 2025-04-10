As preparations for Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday heat up, there have been a series of celebrations in his home

A new video showing his eldest son, Alex, bursting some dance moves has ignited reactions from Nigerians

The comments flying across social media read meanings into the young chap’s excitement, which is now trending online

Nigerian social media users have shared their reactions to a video of Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana’s son.

The billionaire has been preparing for his 50th birthday and has received massive gifts from his friends, business associates, and well-wishers.

In one of the celebration nights preceding the big day, the billionaire's eldest son, Alex, was seen displaying his happiness through his dance moves, as the traditional singers and drummers entertained the audience.

The video soon circulated online, and social media users began to draw hilarious narratives. According to some, the boy is probably his father’s next of kin and has every right to be happy as a billionaire’s heir.

Obi Cubana flaunts 50 tricycles, 50 vehicles

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Obi Cubanashared excitement about his upcoming 50th birthday in April, as he shared a video to show part of his plan.

In the clip, some cows to be used for the ceremony were shown, tricycles and vehicles were also shown, and the number of people to get them.

Fans were excited about the celebration, and some of them asked him how they could benefit from it.

Fans share thoughts about Obi Cubana's son's excitement

Read some reactions below:

@sir_bukoye_enterprise said:

"Even if na me I go dance pass how David dey use dance whyne God for Bible 😂."

@ojerehighstar3 said:

"Making money makes you feel better. Money is therapy."

@official_ose007 said:

"Person wen nor dey think anything 😂nah make day just break, make enjoyment start 😂."

@rokwas84 said:

"There must be a son that will knw how to spend that money weller than u.😂."

@nesta__skiido said:

"Next of kin happiness no too much like dis 😂😂😂😂 dem fit change am give last born ooo."

@ibest_og said:

"Una dey think go far ooo. Person dey happy jeje and una don dey think ham go other way."

@junglewalata:

"mood whne you're next of kin."

@obyno:

"Happiness wan finsih next of kin patapata."

@ngooankaraworld said:

"I too like the way this man just d carry his family along, chai @ obi _cubana u be real odogwu na man you be🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

@balinga777 said:

"Ask yourself if na you be next of kin why you no go over dance."

@kasamafeng said:

"Omo make I go hustle more nah this kind joy I won give my kids ohhh."

Obi Cubana receives new sets of gifts

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana as warmed up for his 50th birthday, friends, family, and well-wishes continue to bombard him with gift items.

The businessman shared a video of how he went on a journey to the east and met a new set of gifts for his special day.

He shared a post appreciating those who gifted him this time, sparking reactions from the online community.

