Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma’s birthday party for their twins continued to make headlines as more photos emerged online

Music star Paul Okoye of PSquare’s ex-wife, Anita, was spotted at the event with her three children

The photos of Anita Okoye with her kids at Davido and Chioma’s twins’ first birthday party raised reactions online

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare aka Rudeboy’s ex-wife, Anita, was at Davido and Chioma’s first birthday party for their twins.

On October 13, 2024, social media was buzzing with excitement as photos and videos from Davido’s star-studded birthday party for his twins made the rounds.

The event, which took place in America, had many VIPs in attendance, including Rudeboy’s ex-wife, Anita Okoye, who was there with her three children for the singer, Andre, Nathan and Nadia.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Anita updated fans on how their time at the party went with some fun photos. In the snaps, the mum of three rocked a cute pink dress and high-heeled shoes.

In one photo, Anita was seen posing with the mother of the day, Chioma. Another photo showed the children with Davido.

See the adorable snaps below:

Reactions to photos of Anita Okoye and her kids

The photos of Anita Okoye and her children with Davido and Chioma at their twins’ birthday party soon went viral and raised comments from netizens. A number of them gushed over the lovely display.

Read some of their comments below:

Spicekluxuryadd_14:

“Beautiful Twin moms 😍😍❤️❤️.”

Uc_pearl:

“Anita okoye's beauty is a discovery ❤️.”

Meisy_daisy:

“😍😍😍😍diamond attracts diamond.”

Thesandypreneur:

“Beautiful women 😍.”

kanoel_fabrics:

“I love to see this 😍.”

Favou_r5774:

“Twin Moms 😍.”

browniwales:

“Wow❤️❤️❤️cuties.”

Vick.y809:

“Nice to see you with the Adelekes😍😍😍.”

Kinkysfabs_:

“Everly elegant and classy 😍.”

daramy388:

“The most beautiful photos on the internet today 😍😍king David.”

prettychioma00:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ Two mama ejima 😍.”

laroyale44:

“Aïïïïeeee mama twins and mama twins looking 🤩😍🥰royalty dines with royalty🎈.”

Davido's backside trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the DMW boss left people talking as his backside was exposed while he greeted guests, including the Olu of Warri, at an event in Abuja.

Despite his wealthy background, Davido humbly greeted the guests at the event by going on his knees.

"This guy too rough abeg, see pant," someone said.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

