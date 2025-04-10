Nigerian filmmaker turned activist, Ajemba Stanley, has weighed into the drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama

The movie actor went online to share a video expressing his thoughts concerning the situation with Hellen Ati

Stanley mentioned some key points in the video and dragged VDM into it, triggering reactions from internet users

Social media users were not expecting to see filmmaker, Stanley Ontope, whose real name is Ajemba Stanley, in the news.

Stanley had taken to his official social media page, where he shared his thoughts concerning the allegation against Pascal Okechukwu by his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati.

It is no longer news that Hellen, the Kenyan lady who claims to have a two-year-old son for Cubana CP, has made it her life’s mission to drag him through filth until he responds.

So far, there has been no apparent breakthrough. This has caused social media personalities to interfere.

The filmmaker, in a new video, pleaded with the wealthy barman to do what is required to ascertain the paternity of the child involved.

He noted that Hellen said she would surrender herself to the police if the result turns out negative.

Ultimately, he slammed VeryDarkMan for being biased and not lending his platform to the situation.

Stanley wrote:

"Dear @cubana_chiefpriest kindly go and do a DNA test to avoid all these online dragging. Biko Before na women Dey fear DNA, now na men Dey fear to do DNA test. Nawaooo. Abeg Owerri Rick Ross kindly do a DNA test to stop all these."

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Stanley's post about Cubana CP

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nahjuanatu said:

"Who asked the girl to be pregnant? She’s a nuisance please let’s stop giving her relevance."

@bigbaby1053 said:

"Even if this story is true, why she go carry Belle for one night stand."

@trish_fabulous said:

"Make una rest... he said he's not going to waste his money on someone he doesn't no,since u are so concern oya fly her to Nigeria na.. I really don't understand why u guys enjoy dragging people that does nothing to you people."

@stanceyyy__ said:

"If you are so interested in the case you can go carry her and her pikin since your wife don leave you run."

@breekoko said:

"VDM talked go check his page! He said Dey should do dna .. mk una leave VDM shuooo na only him dey social media."

@preorder_by_mirah said:

"Honestly 😂😂I wonder why he is sacred to do DNA."

@officialmarcel6 sai:

"@stanley_ontop before you talk, make research. Stop saying that VDM did not say anything about it. Go to VDM page you will see where VDM talked about it. He said they should go do DNA test too. So stop saying that VDM did not say anything. VDM even talked about it like 2months ago so stop saying what you don't know. Peace and love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Hellen Ati insults Cubana CP, exposes him

Meanwhile, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, was out again to drag him through the mud.

Recall that the nightlife boss had entered Radiogad's DM to threaten him after he interfered in the matter between him and Hellen.

Reacting to this, Hellen Ati told him to stop being Davido’s puppet and went as far as insulting his children.

