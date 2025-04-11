Nigerian actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has called out her colleague, Eniola Badmus, in a surprising turn of events on social media

The movie star accused Eniola Badmus of body shaming her after dropping a comment on one of her videos

Opeyemi Aiyeola’s heated reaction to Eniola Badmus’ comment triggered an online discussion with netizens taking sides

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has heavily lambasted Eniola Badmus on social media, to the surprise of many.

On April 11, 2025, the abroad-based movie star went live on social media to accuse Eniola Badmus of body shaming her after her colleague dropped a comment on her page.

Opeyemi Aiyeola blasts Eniola Badmus for bodyshaming her. Photos: @opeyemi_aiyeola1, @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Aiyeola had posted a video where she interacted with her fans, and in the clip, her hair loss was visible. Eniola Badmus took to the comment section of the post to share her thoughts.

The Special Assistant to House of Reps speaker, Tajudeen Abass, asked Aiyeola what happened to her front hair. She wrote:

“Ope where is your front hair???”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Eniola Badmus' comment on Opeyemi Aiyeola's page. Photo: @opeyemi_aiyeola1

Source: Instagram

This comment from Eniola Badmus triggered Aiyeola, and she went live on her Instagram page to address it.

During the live video, Aiyeola said Eniola Badmus had never interacted with her posts, and she never expected her to drop such a comment as someone who had also experienced the pain of body shaming on social media.

Aiyeola called Badmus an animal and an ignorant person while adding that the people who call her friends should be wary of her. In her words:

“This livestream is for Eniola Badmus. I’ve decided not to pay attention to wailing wailers, I’ve decided not to pay attention to ignorant and evil set of people. I understand the way social media is and I know there are a lot of animals in human form but I’ve only decided to reply to Eniola Badmus. That is the comment she dropped on one of my videos with a lot of likes from ignorant people like herself. Eniola, it should not have been you. You used to be an image of ridicule and bodyshaming on social media, to now think that you who has experienced the hurt and pain of bodyshaming, could come under my video. You have never helped in promoting anything that has to do with me, you rarely drop comments on my videos, you rarely like my videos or interact on anything that has to do with me, but for you, Eniola Badmus, to come under my post and drop this comment, I swear to God that you’re an animal. I am not ignorant of the fact that there are many evil people out there, but not somebody of your calibre, especially someone that has felt the shame of bodyshaming. What exactly is funny? What exactly was that statement for? You’re beautiful Eniola? You see yourself in the mirror and what you see is beauty? You think a person’s physical appearance is all beauty is about? You are ignorant. The only thing you have expressed is your ignorance and who you are and I pity the people who have you around as their friend.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Opeyemi Aiyeola blasts Eniola Badmus

Opeyemi Aiyeola’s heated reaction to the comment Eniola Badmus dropped on her page raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some netizens called it a harmless comment from Badmus, others said Aiyeola was justified to react the way she did:

Opeyemi_martha said:

“Wahala..I saw her comment and just laugh it off..Life no suppose hard!”

Peaceful_peace_of_rovie said:

“she might not mean it that way..notice she's just a jovial person because we all know how she plays with her friends especially Aunty Funke. The only issue here is that some do forget what's called " individual differences " ..some will reciprocate with jokes, while some will see it as bully because is not everyone that love being teased. The best thing is to observe people before relating with them. Respect is very important. So Sorry about that Ma.”

Iam____kemzy said:

“To me she may just be joking 😍.”

Abiketiologa said:

“it’s obvious the commenter is joking, but the fact that she doesnt interract with her will make it seem like bodyshaming. i can feel her pain, alopecia is not a good thing to deal with. even my mum of 60+ e dey pain her ooooo, its not a thing to joke with.”

Thisisbiggorilla wrote:

“Exactly…you don’t do that with people you aren’t cool with or haven’t spoken to in a minute and not expect a harsh response. I stand with Opeyemi on this…”

____ray_x said:

“You don’t say such to someone you don’t have close relationship with.”

Essybarbie said:

“Very insensitive especially coming from someone that used to be body shamed."

Oyinlee179 said:

“Drag her well well, very silly uncouth woman. She wey be like bread wey dem soak inside water open mouth Dey ask about someone’s front hair. No courtesy, no etiquette. Very uncouth celebrity. If na she person body shame, she for don go carry police arrest the person for house. Arrant nonsense. Rederede.”

Grubsandchops wrote:

“Honestly, we just need to be kinder to one another. Show empathy; and if you’re incapable of kindness & empathy, just keep mute & move along. Alopecia has never been & will never be a funny subject; so trying to make it seem funny just portrays you as insensitive and in simple terms, unkind. We can do better.”

Tunde.sznn said:

“If they bodyshame Eniola now... She go go carry police arrest the person. Aunty Ope abeg leave her. You too dey try cover this your opon.”

Fife_han23 said:

“Her condition is a medical condition, please be nice with her.”

Super.icon said:

“People need to be sensitive. She could be dealing with a some health issues that you are not aware of. Many times, you need to keep your opinions to yourself and SHUT UP!!!! If you know her personally, message her privately. It’s unfair to mock her like that publicly. 🤦‍♀️”

Goldywinky wrote:

“I know this is probably a joke from Enibad point of view but I understand aunty Ope's pain,she must have gone through a lot with that hair thingy and has finally accepted to carry it with pride and someone who done relate with her comes yo joke with it. God help us all.”

Eniola Badmus says she misses her old body

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported on Eniola Badmus speaking about her old body after her massive weight loss.

The former plus-sized lady expressed that she sometimes misses her old body and how familiar it was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng