Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus seems set to start reaping the benefits of supporting and working for the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the last elections

The movie star, according to reports, recently bagged a federal appointment and is set to start working with the speaker of the House of Reps, Tajudeen Abass

Reports have it that Eniola Badmus was appointed by Tajudeen Abass as his Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearing

Nollywood star Eniola Badmus' recent foray into politics has started to yield dividends as reports about her getting a federal appointment with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbass, go viral.

According to reports by Wahala Network, the Nollywood actress has been appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives as the special assistant for social events and public hearings.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus trends online as she bags a federal appointment.

Source: Instagram

Moment Eniola Badmus got her appointment trends

Clips from the swearing-in and when Eniola Badmus was given her appointment letter emerged online, and went viral on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Eniola Badmus was among the most vocal Nollywood stars who threw her full weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Eniola Badmus was constantly bullied and trolled online by netizens for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

See the moment Eniola Badmus got her appointment letter:

More clips confirming the appointment:

Reactions trail Eniola Badmus' federal appointment

Here are some of the comments that trailed announcement below:

@iswearimkons_:

"Remaining Lege."

@abidcrystal:

"At last! Well deserved."

@iamstepee:

"I was thinking she will be in-charge of aso rock direct."

@hayorsamuel:

"That “Finally” means…she has been rewarded for supporting and voting in this administration. You that you voted, yes you I am talking to you, I am sure you have gotten your own reward as well . When we stop allowing these people use us for their own selfish ambitions and pick leaders with a vision, Naija will be on the path to greatness."

@morattywearss:

"Oya now na lege remain now."

@iam_djgeorge:

"Oya go and carry your own millions too."

@wumi_roky:

"The only woman to conquer online trollers lol."

@alubarikaboy:

"LESSONS TO LEARN FROM THIS : leave online trolls FOCUS on your GOALS."

@officialmcpamilerin:

"Abeg,no forget uncle @legemiamii too oo."

@itz_suredaddy_official:

"@anthony.ovi make una do win election make una gimme office for Abuja o before cold go wound person for this place wey man de."

@tito_tmt:

"Because table no turn ur side, una dey speak big grammer. When she dey hustle with the rally and people dey insult her, where una dey?"

Source: Legit.ng