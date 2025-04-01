Nigerian actress and politician Eniola Badmus made a post that ignited reactions from social media users

The former plus-sized lady went online to reveal that she misses her old body and how familiar it was

She also shared how she feels about her old body as she announced her senatorial ambition to the world

Eniola Badmus, a popular social media personality, actress and politician, sparked mixed reactions following a recent social media post that she made.

The former plus-sized lady expressed that she sometimes misses her old body and how familiar it was.

According to the actress, the fullness, and the ways he took up space without hesitation are some things of attributes she misses. However, she admitted that her new body came with all-round growth

At the end of Eniola Badmus' post, she revealed her senatorial ambition by describing herself as an incoming senator.

In her words:

"There are days when I miss my old body the fullness, the softness, the way I took up space without hesitation. I miss how familiar it felt, how I knew its curves like the back of my hand, how certain outfits hugged me just right. There was comfort in that body, a sense of identity I never had to question."

"But then, I look at my new body, and I see growth not just physically, but emotionally. This body has carried me through change, through challenges, through moments of doubt and discovery. It moves differently, it feels different, but it is still mine. And just as I learned to love my body before, I am learning to love this one now."

"Missing who I was doesn’t take away from appreciating who I am becoming. Both versions of me deserve love, respect, and kindness. And in this journey of transformation, I remind myself that no matter the size, my worth remains unchanged."

See her post below:

Fan react to Eniola Badmus' post

Read some reactions below:

@ladyariyike said:

"Senator Baddoskyyyy! Happy new month beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

@ezenwayi__ said:

"Either old or new. You remain the baddest. You bodied both well❤️."

@joyodiete said:

"I actually miss the old body! But appreciate you taking time out to choose you….❤️❤️❤️."

@exclusifbyabby said:

"You’re an inspiration, maybe not in everything, but this right here is something to derive strength from, so thank you ❤️🙌."

@bunmihairsignature said:

"Have really miss you surety client 💐 your vibe is top notch 😂.. thank you for believing in me.. hair styled BHS 💫."

@phobiiiaaa said:

"Just do one movie for us , tell us your story . We want to learn."

@olubunmiv said:

"Senator kan ..eniola kan🔥🔥 live your life jare."

@respectojo said:

"You can still go back to your old body...it's never too late to achieve that."

Eniola Badmus says she misses her old body. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

@officialprofessor1990 said:

"Big bold sweetness and beautiful 😍😍😍 and now you're more beautiful 😍😍."

@fimisebi said:

"Hmmm that's true but then again living healthy is the best. As I fat now back and leg pain dey show me shege banza. If I get money like you me self go do that surgery at least to enjoy pain free life."

