Opeyemi Aiyeola has reacted to the aopolgy made by her colleague, Eniola Badmus after she body shamed her under her post

Aiyeola had made a video and Badmus went to it to react to her look, she commented about her receding hairline

She later apologised but Aiyeola would have none of what she said, her fans also supported her

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has reacted to the apology Eniola Badmus made about her recent comment.

Legit.ng had reported that Aiyeola had made a video and her colleague, Eniola Badmus made fun of her receding hair line. Aiyeola later blasted her for body shaming her.

Ope Aiyeola send warning to fans over Eniola Badmus' apology. Photo credit@eniolabadmus/@opeaiyeola1

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus later apologised and pointed out that she made the statemnet from a place of love and not to make fun of her. However, the apology didnt go down well with Aiyeola.

She made another video to react and first appreciated her fans for their concern, messages and chats.

According to her, Badmus' apology was not geniue. She affirmed that she and Badmus were not close and have not even commented on each other's post before.

Ope Aiyeola begs fans over her colleague, Eniola badmus, shares her plan. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Aiyeola further added that someone cannot hurt her and still have contol over how she reacts to her. She warned that her colleague to respect boundaries.

Opeyemi Aiyeola warns fans

Also in the recording, Opeyemi Aiyeola appealed to her fans, who were hell bent in fighting on behalf.

She remarked that they should not drag her issue with her colleague, who went on a weight loss journey years ago into their own personal feud.

See the video here:

How fans react to Aiyeola's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress. Here are some comments below:

@kemifavoured commented:

"I don’t like when people say to others how they should react to something they find offensive… don’t minimise peoples feelings.. she did mention they were not close so why joke on a public space where it could be taken out of context.. she could have messaged her and asked privately if it was indeed coming from a place of love… do not joke at other people’s expense especially when you are not close."

@bolu_tife26 reacted:

"ojulewastudio d Abosi,throwing banter to someone you’ve no closeness with and you saw people reacting ,you couldn’t delete or deem fit to address it ,it was a joke ,abeg shift ,the aunty is an adult and you people saying Eniola was joking ,during David own ,it was her page is saw carrying such a news so quick.. she needs to learn how to use social media."

@ojulewastudio wrote:

"I Stan with you , there must be boundaries and it should be respected, you don't know what others are going through."

@idowuakinseye921 said:

"You are a wise lady. God bless you for the peace you are making."

@empresss13 stated:

"I feel like there is more to this, something else must be wrong with this aunty."

@mostfortunate_ wrote:

"The truth is you could easily delete her comment and disregard completely instead of making series of videos about it."

Eniola Badmus shares video of Tinubu

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had continued to show support for President Bola Tinubu before and after the 2023 elections.

She shared a video of the politician having dinner with members of the 10th House of Representatives, headed by Tajudeen Abbas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng