Hellen Ati, Cuabna Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, has shared what she would do to get his attention

In a TikTok live session, she was planning to pay him a visit and before carrying out her action over him

Fans who attended the live session were also happy to support her as they taunted the businessman

It seemed Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama Hellen Ati, is not ready to quit dragging him, going by a video sighted online.

The mother of two has been screaming about having a DNA test done to ascertain that Cubana Chiefpriest is the real father of her son.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama speaks bout her plan for the businessman over DNA. Photo credit@hellen_ati/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

She recently had a TikTok live session which was attended by some of her fans. In the video, she said that the celebrity bar man does not have a choice than to do the test.

According to her, she does not care if the businessman hates her, but the test must be done by him. Sharing her next move, Hellen Ati said that she would burst Cubana Chefpriest's belle na water so that he would not be able to sleep and do the DNA.

Fans drum support for Hellen Ati

Fans of the Uber driver, who had an accident a few weeks ago, were excited about her new plan. The advised her to go ahead and ensure that the DNA test was done.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama gets support from her fans over businessman and DNA tests. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

They questioned the businessman to know why he couldn't use protective when allegedly sleeping with Hellen Ati.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest had stated that he was not running for DNA while reacting to Radiogad's video about him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Hellen Ati's video

Netizens reacted to the video made about Hellen Ati where she spoke about Cubana Chiefpriest. Here are comments below:

@tonia.gram_ shared:

Helen knows that Nigerians gets tired of people fast. When you had the opportunity to jump on the plane, you should have. Not held back. Please go and drag your baby daddy. No dey dısturb us. I no point light for una when una dey do am."

@kissybabs.xo commented:

"Nigerians go push, leave you for point of no return."

@anniejones8224 wrote:

"This girl na Nigerian I swear. She sabi all the terms dey use well well."

@herroyalhighness888 said:

"This one no sabi Nigerians. Them they use her catch cruise.. she think say them they support. Helen wasn't informed."

@ms_omodonna shared:

"This is someone you want to do a DNA test you never ready."

@chikaodili_245 stated:

"She will cry more than the baby ."

@peju_0 shared:

"I go like go join this girl live I have much to say."

@obia_geliaku stated:

"See this girl ooo all those people wey dey that live with you dey use you dey catch better cruise."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama makes allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chiefpriest had accused him to using her stars.

In a video she shared, she noted that her life had gone on a down turn after the businessman made use of her star.

.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng