A social media critic has reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's latest music effort in a video shared in his Instagram page

In the post, he said that fans have not been telling the businessman the truth as he shared his observation

He also threw a shade at Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, over her claim about him taking her star

A social media user known as Bugzydvinci has reacted to the Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest's latest music effort.

The celebrity bar man had veered into music and even performed his first song during his birthday at his country home in Owerri

Social critic shares video and speaks about Cubana Chefpriest, his alleged babymama and music. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@hellen_ati/@bugyzdvinci

Source: Instagram

Reacting to his plan to make a debut in music, Bugzydvinci stated that CP's song was not sweet. According to him, people don't get to tell the hospitality businessman the truth.

The critic opined that Cubana Chiefpriest's attitude can destroy the quality of musician. He pointed out that because Cubana Chiefpriest has money, he can pay musicians to get a song written.

He tried to describe the song in a funny way.

Critic speaks about Cubana Cheifpriest Hellen Ati

Also in the recording, Bugzydvinci sent a message to Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chiefpriest. He pointed out that no one can take her star.

Social critic advises Hellen Ati about her tactics to get Cubana Chiefpriest. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He asserted that such allegations take place when a lady does not plan for the baby she does not want.

The critic warned that if Hellen Ati's plan to make money from Chiefpriest was not working, she should better move on with life.

Recall that Ati had claimed that her alleged baby daddy was responsible for her woos in life. She alleged that he took her star, that was why things were not working for her.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to video about Chiefpriest

Reactions have trailed the video made by the critic about Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama. See some comments below:

@ranel.da_real commented:

"Na only him song no sweet, you no see Odumodu giving us bad rap."

@exceleddie_ reacted:

"Are you better than him? He’s far better than you bro."

@captstan101 wrote:

"Onye m, this one na facts!"

@ladysanrealtyproperties shared:

"Talk till tomorrow, the song makes sense. You condemned it cos you don’t like CP cos of Burna Boy. I say my truth, I no dey suffer."

@officialnyka said:

"Baby elephant."

@callme_obyino shared:

"He is obviously not a musician but you cannot take away the fact that the music makes sense and is pleasing to the ears."

@khalizeeup shared:

"No human can collect anybody star, human don't know how powerful they are."

@kennyoosha said:

"Nah people wey Dey queue for hin giveaway Dey tell am say hin sabi."

Source: Legit.ng