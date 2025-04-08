Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the video Radiogad made to trigger him because of his alleged babymama

The media personality shared the long chat they had over the controversy and how Cubana Chiefpriest made threats

Fans supported the businessman and dared Radiogad to share the proof he has against Cubana Chiefpriest

Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the video made by Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad.

The media personality had dragged the businessman over his alleged babymama, Hellen Ati. He also dragged Davido to the saga.

Cubana Chiefpriest dares Radiogad over his video about his alleged babymama and his son, blast him about flying her to Nigeria. Photo credit@radigad/@cubanachiefpriest/@heelen_ati

Source: Instagram

In another post made by Radiogad, he cried out that Cubana Chiefpriest has been threatening his life since he made the video.

He shared the lengthy chat he had with the businessman about Hellen Ati, the alleged babymama.

In the chat, Chiefpriest accused him of blackmail and trying to get his attention. He bragged of being rich for over a decade and added that he has seen it all about money and fame. Chiefpriest warned Radiogad to stop chasing after him because he would not give him attention.

Cubana Chiefpriest exposes Radiogad and Hellen Ati

In another chat, Chiefpriest called Radiogad a gay and accused him of trying so hard to hide it.

The celebrity barman also affirmed that Hellen Ati's first son looks just exactly like the second one. He dared Radiogad to show proof that he was indeed the father of the little boy.

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks about Burna Boy, Hellen Ati and her baby in chat with Radiogad. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The businessman also stated that Burna Boy offered her money to come to Nigeria for a DNA test, but she started making allegations against the man in charge.

Chiefpriest also asserted that Radiogad should fly Hellen Ati to Nigeria and do the DNA as he was not afraid of the result.

Recall that Hellen Ati had accused Chiefpriest of using her star to make money. She threatened to dump the little boy at the Nigerian airport.

See the post here:

Fans react to Radiogad's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post below:

@goodsongram_ commented:

"cubana_chiefpriest money plenty and him don prove say talent dey,and him want more money not problem pls focus on your career or tag and promote me as upcoming Artist that's what @mazitundeednut is doing not to drag people bro."

@melon_collections95 shared:

"You’re a man of the truth like you said radiogad where is your evidence that the child is truly his own?"

@ifeoma_nwawulu stated

"Leave that girl she is not serious,,, always treating what she can even do,,,opuey."

@saint_lucky_cosine wrote:

"Show some respect to people you are posting. If not your enemies go many o. Most especially the insult and downgrading. And it will raise some security concern in the future. Play safe Bro."

Radiogad blasts Davido over snippet

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Radiogad shared his take about the snippet released by Davido.

The singer was about releasing a new album, and he gave his fans a tip of the iceberg, but Radiogad was not impressed about it.

Source: Legit.ng