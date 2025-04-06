Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama has made a new video to lay allegations against him over their alleged son

In the clip, she claimed that he stole her star and shared how life has been very tough for her since they allegedly slept together

She also begged for financial assistance online and claimed that the boy was not going to school despite being around two years

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mana of billionaire businessman, Pascal Okechukwu aka, Cubana Chiefpriest has shared the new plan she has for the businessman after making a new allegation against him.

In a new video shared online, she alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest stole her star and things have not been going well for her again.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, in tears, shares what businessman did to her apart from impregnating her.

The mother of two also disclosed that she has been struggling to feed and take care of her son despite working.

Ati raised her son up in the video while in tears and screamed that he needs food. She added that he has not been going to school despite being around two years.

Hellen Ati asked Cubana Cheifpriest to return her star and promised that she was going to leave him alone.

Hellen Ati shares her plan

Also in the recording, the Uber driver, who has been in a long-running paternity mess with the businessman, said that she was looking for money to transport her to Nigeria.

Cubana Chiefpriest's fans react to allegation from baby mama about their son.

She cried and asked fans for assistance to travel to Nigeria and threatened to drop their alleged son at the airport, or anywhere she sees.

Hellen Ati also threatened to expose the businessman, who recently veered into music. She asserted that she has all his secrets and would share them.

The embattled woman also claimed that she has been a good woman by promoting his music and celebrating his birthday.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Hellen Ati's video

Netizens reacts to the video shared by Hellen Ati about Cubana Chiefpriest. Here are some comments below:

@joyy_hearts shared:

"Make this man come collect this child make we sef rest."

@ola_mi_deee__ commented:

"But make we no lie the boy look so much like him, the resemblance is too much."

@niffy_skyy reacted:

"So sad…he should at least pay for the star."

@ama.williams_ said:

"If Cubana see cheating again him go run walahi."

@baykies_apparel1 stated:

"Put am up for adoption now,if you don’t want him and stop being a nuisance, clearly the supposed father don’t want him either…I feel bad for the poor boy sha, he will grow up to see how he’s both parent don’t want him."

@casimir_nonso said:

"Hmmmm this is a strong accusation and defamation oh .if cp is not guilty he do DNA and sue the lady so we go rest for this country."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama continued to drag him as she shared pictures of the son, she allegedly had for him.

She called on the DPA to come to her aid and assist her to fight her case against the businessman.

