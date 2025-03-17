Hellen Ati, the alleged babymama of businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest has made a video to lament about her plight

The mother of two had an accident with the car she was using to do Uber, and she called on the businessman

Fans were sympathetic towards her because she didn't drag Cubana Chiefpriest as they advised her on what to do

Pascal Ogechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged babamama, Hellen Ati, has been involved in an accident, and she shared her plight in her latest video.

The mother of two who has been constantly dragging him over paternity of her child was calm in the clip, and she was almost begging him.

Fans advise Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged babamama. Photo crdit@hellen_ati/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that she was involved in the accident with one of her clients while driving her Uber.

According to her, she had to take the client to the hospital, and she also received treatment as well. Hellen asserted that one of her legs was affected and was still swollen.

Sharing the state of her car, Hellen Ati explained that it was still with her mechanic, and it would take up to two or three weeks before she can have it back.

She explained that it was the same car that she was using to make her ends meet and now, it would be grounded for some weeks.

Hellen Ati calls on Cubana Chiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged babamama makes new video. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the recording Ati, who made an attempt on her life sometime ago, called on her alleged baby daddy to take over the responsibility of his son.

She mentioned that if he had listened to her, they wouldn't be in the situation they were in now.

Hellen noted that she was aware that the businessman might not be finding things easy, but he can still do the needful.

Ati also claimed that she has communicated with Cubana Chiefpriest's wife about his alleged son.

The woman also claimed that the boy Cubana Chiefpriest was allegedly neglecting was closing some doors for him.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Hellen's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the lady. Here are some comments below:

@great_felib said:

"Hahahaha continue begging, na only you be single mom for Africa?go and hustle and take care of urself Helen."

@evetutta commented:

"Pascal is standing up for his legitimate children, leave him alone."

@boxing_truth1 reacted:

"You are talking too much. If you are 100% sure the child’s dad is CP.Contact a lawyer in Nigeria and seek the court to address your issue,also contact human rights activist all over the world.. It’s a slow process but sure and also sue CP for damages in an international court if the result comes out to be true."

@dialamunachi12 stated:

"Today you talk every humble that's good."

@donleczy reacted:

"Madam na motivationql quote u dey give CP."

Cubana Chiefpriest make promise to wife

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had made a lifelong commitment to his beloved wife on her birthday amid his saga with Hellen Ati.

The businessman gushed over her and assured her not to worry because he would always be there for her. He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng