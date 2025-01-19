Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest (CP), is not yet ready to give up on her drama with him

She accused him of lying that he does not have children in Malaysia, and she demanded that a DNA test is conducted on her two-year-old son

Hellen alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest was married in Malaysia, spurring massive reactions from netizens

The drama between celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, and his alleged baby mama Hellen Ati has gotten messier after she demanded that he runs a DNA test on her son.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama asks him to do DNA test on her son. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

After CP refuted the claim that he had some children in Malaysia, Hellen alleged that he was lying and added that he was married in Malaysia. She also called him a liar and a coconut head for delaying the DNA test.

According to Hellen, all she wants Cubana Chiefpriest to do was the DNA test and after that, she will be done with him.

Nigerians defend Cubana Chiefpriest against 'baby-mama'

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on the drama between both of them. While Hellen keeps calling on Nigerians to talk to CP on her behalf, Nigerians decided to ignore her this time.

They advised her to look for a job and take care of her son. Other people claimed that it was the lady's lawyer that was encouraging her to be consistent with her drama with CP.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama counters him, demand DNA test. Image credit: @hellen_ati

Reactions as Cubana-Chiefpriest's 'baby-mama' demands DNA test

Check out some of the reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama demands a DNA test on her son below:

@ezeqwesiri:

"Nigerians let’s defend our own o! Let’s not allow this imposter Helen to Blackmail our own! Helen is not straightforward and I’m not justifying CP here."

@2princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Shüt up you Kenya woman. No be you go tell us Nigerians wetin we go believe. Go hustle train your son and let us rest. Mumu woman."

@mcmakopolo1:

"At this point it’s very clear that this lady is strongly influenced by the so-called lawyer friend… and what they are after is clout and not help or support for her child."

@olivepraise:

"This woman never sabi say Nigerians dey quick change mind. E go clear for her eyes soon."

@iamto_ria1:

"This woman get bad mouth o. Which one is head like coconut again."

@thynkunlimited_event:

"This woman dey remind me of that Anita girl wey frustrate Davido. Aunty babymama, you go soon tire, no worry."

@lauretta_egboh:

"Can this woman just rest? How can you be in Kenya and be causing traffic in Nigeria? Which kain wahala be dis?"

CP's 'baby mama' posts Chioma Jesus' song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen, has caused a stir online after Afrobeats star Burna Boy offered to intervene in her situation.

The young mum who reached out to Nigerians to help her battle for her and her son's health, posted a video expressing her faith with gospel singer Chioma Jesus' song.

Hellen's post calling on God's assistance got many talking on social media as some praised Burna Boy for stepping in.

Source: Legit.ng