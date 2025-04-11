Nigerian preacher, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has opened up on why he still has dreadlocks to the surprise of many

In a video that was posted online, the former Nollywood actor shared how God told him not to cut his hair to save a life

Jimmy Odukoya’s claim triggered an online debate after the video went viral with netizens dropping their hot takes

Nigerian preacher, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has claimed that God told him not to cut his hair to save a life.

It is no news that the former Nollywood actor took over from his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, and became the head of his Fountain of Life church. However, since his ordination, there has been some criticism about his appearance.

Just recently, the Woman King actor addressed the situation during a sermon by preaching about how God told him to keep his hair for someone to be saved.

He said:

“One of the things I asked the Lord was whether or not to cut my hair and the Lord told me not to cut my hair, and I said ‘alright’, I don’t know what you’re trying to do but I’m crazy enough to follow you, let’s do it together.”

Jimmy Odukoya added that even his sister tried to get him to cut his hair but he told her to pray, and she eventually saw a vision and knew he wasn’t meant to.

The pastor then said that in February 2025, a woman flew in from Zimbabwe just to see him. The lady then recounted how she had a vision in 2016 and in the vision, she saw him with his long hair preaching with a sword, and she had a dog on her shoulder, which represented a burden. According to her, Odukoya prayed, and the dog was struck by thunder and lightning from the sword.

He said the lady recounted:

“It was 2016, I was in New York, it was Thanksgiving and I had a vision, it felt so real. In this vision, I see you with your hair, you were speaking to me and I’d been dealing with somethings in my life and there was like this dog on my shoulder and I knew that it represented the weight I was carrying and she says ‘you had this long sword and you began to speak to me and it felt like lightning and thunder was coming out from the sword and it burnt the dog into ashes and you began to declare over me and I gave her certain instructions’, she said when ‘I came out from this vision, it was so real that I told everybody in my family about it, about this person that I saw, this pastor with long hair and a sword. It made no sense but I told everybody.”

Jimmy Odukoya said that in 2025, the lady was going through a lot of things when she decided to go on YouTube, and she saw a video of him preaching. She was very excited because he was the man with the long hair in her vision.

Pastor Odukoya then said that if he had listened to people’s opinions, the woman’s life would not have been saved. In his words:

“If I had listened to the opinion of people who told me ‘you cannot have the call and have this hair, it’s not African, it is not Godly, God told me to keep my hair to save the life of someone.”

Reactions as Jimmy Odukoya shares why he didn’t cut his hair

Jimmy Odukoya’s story of how he listened to God not to cut his hair and it saved a woman’s life became a topic of discussion after it went viral on social media. Netizens had mixed feelings about it:

Jimmy Odukoya speaks on Richie the Barber's appearance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jimmy Odukoya trended online over his recent statement that physical appearance doesn’t matter when it comes to being used by God.

Odukoya had urged his congregation to refrain from judging others based on their outward appearance, citing Instagram influencer and pastor, Richie the Barber, as an example.

