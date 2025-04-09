Nigerian singer Davido has recounted his experience meeting US rapper 50 Cent for the first time in America

The 30BG boss was a guest on The Breakfast Club when he recounted how 50 Cent refused to take a picture with him

Davido’s recollection of the event went viral on the Nigerian social media space and drew comments from netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shared his experience with US rapper 50 Cent when he met him for the first time in Vegas.

Davido recently spoke on The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Jess Hilarious, when he recounted how he met 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III, for the first time when he was around 14.

According to the 30BG boss, his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had taken him and his siblings to Vegas to celebrate his brother’s 21st birthday. However, because of Davido’s age at the time, he could not join them to participate in the activities and left them to have their fun.

Davido soon saw 50 Cent and Lloyd Banks at the lobby and he could not hide his excitement. According to the Awuke crooner, he was a big fan of Lloyd Banks, and he got to take a picture with him.

However, the case was different with 50 Cent. Davido said that after asking the US rapper for a picture, he was bluntly told ‘no’.

In his words:

“The first time I ever saw 50 Cent, I was a kid in Vegas. I was like ‘can I have a picture?’ he was like ‘no!’, he looked at me and said ‘no!’ I was a kid, my brother was turning 21 so my dad took everybody to Vegas but I was 14 and couldn’t do anything so they were doing their own thing, and I saw them in the lobby. I actually used to love Lloyd Banks, that was actually my fave, so I saw him and I went to him and took a picture with him. Then I saw 50 Cent and I went to him, and with my Nigerian accent I was like ‘Wow! 50 Cent I love you, can I have a picture?” he was like ‘No!’ and just walked off.”

However, many years later, Davido got to meet 50 Cent again and told him about the experience he had when he was 14. According to OBO, the rapper reacted by saying:

“You’re here now right?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido recounts 50 Cent experience

Davido’s story of how 50 Cent refused to take a picture with him the first time they met raised hilarious reactions from some Nigerians:

Bellali_omaa said:

“He’s so natural and free, Davido go sabi gist sha if u keep am for house 😂.”

Therealchuka said:

“Every OG loves BANKS 💯.”

Odijieprince said:

“He is very honest.”

Worldellis365 said:

“Lloyd Banks was everybody's favourite then.”

Azeez_olaoluwa_ said:

“The way David switch from American English to Nigerian English ehn😂😂.”

Celebrity_cheffavour said:

“You’re here now right.? That’s powerful keep grinding y’all.”

Joyfulkings said:

“Of course 50cent didn't even recognise Naija rapper Idris Abdulkarim presence in Lagos😮😮...how much an unknown little Davido in Vegas😮😮😮.”

Kennedy_ezenwafor said:

“Wizkid and Burna - Shey Una go fit talk like this? 😏”

Iam_bmodel said:

“Never stop dreaming, Never stop believing and never stop working. 50 cent rejected him some years back and now he is about to perform on the same stage together with 50 cent.”

Hanskidtoyoureyes wrote:

“Now he's headlining a show with 50cent 😂.”

Adeolaalabi said:

“The 50 I know would do it again today. No shades lol.”

Davido shares how Chioma treats her stepkids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido said that his wife, Chioma, has a great relationship with her stepchildren.

The 30BG boss shared how Chioma relates with all of her stepchildren, seeing as he has kids with multiple women during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

According to the 30BG boss, Chioma knows about all his children, and they all love her, especially his daughter, Hailey.

