Relationship blogger Solomon Buchi has reacted to the preaching by Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church

Odukoya claimed that God does not care about outward appearance and he used an Instagram influencer Richie the Barber as an example

The preacher's video has caused mixed reactions from netizens who disagreed with him while others supported him

Relationship coach Solomon Buchi has shared his take after the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, stated that the outward appearance of people does not matter.

Buchi referred to Odukoya's statement as bad and sad. In Odukoya's video, he asked his congregation to stop judging others based on their outward appearance.

Jimmy Odukoya preaches about Richie the Baber

To buttress his point, Odukoya said that an Instagram influencer Riche the Barber has many tattoos on his body but he preaches about Jesus.

He added that if he invited Richie to his church, his members would be uncomfortable and they would judge him. However, he claimed that God does not judge his outer look but his inner character.

See Jimmy Odukoya's video and Solomon Buchi's response below:

Netizens divided over Jimmy Odukoya's preaching on tattoo

Legit.ng has compiled the comments that trailed Jimmy Odukoya's teaching on tattoos and Solomon Buchi's response.

@isleofskincare

"If Richie the Barber had those transformations before he met Christ, I’d understand. Now as much as he preaches Jesus, the evidence of Christ Jesus in us, in our heart is lives changed and it will show in our conducts and behaviors even in our outward appearance.

@isleofskincare said:

"Wrong doctrine."

@Paul_bem reacted:

"I was in a public bus many years ago as an undergrad. A lady with a cropped top stood up to "share the word," and an elderly man in the bus shut her down. That which Jesus does she want to preach? A Jesus who would not teach her how to dress decently is not worth listening to."

@GImokhuede commented:

"It’s disgusting to watch, when you see a person who did not pass through the process of discipleship it’s easy to know."

@Iamrich1256 stated:

"We can wear pant and bra and preach Jesus on the street, no problem. At the end, God will separate goats and sheep. This is bad, and sad."

@DaveOnchar84302 noted:

"Matthew 7:21. Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven."

Jimmy Odukoya addresses women

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jimmy Odukoya called out women who refuse to assist financially in relationships and marriages.

He argued that the Bible notes that a man needs a woman who would help and not a dependent.

The former Nollywood actor argued that many women do not have what it takes to be truly wives.

