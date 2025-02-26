Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has responded to critics of his comment on Richie The Barber while speaking appearance and the gospel

Popular actor Jimmy Odukoya, also the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church has continued to trend online over his recent statement that physical appearance doesn’t matter when it comes to being used by God.

Odukoya's comment stirred reactions from many including Christian writer Solomon Buchi, who criticised the cleric.

Legit.ng reported that Odukoya had urged his congregation to refrain from judging others based on their outward appearance, citing Instagram influencer and pastor Richie the Barber as an example.

Odukoya in his sermon stated that Richie, despite having multiple tattoos, and dressing like a clown preaches about Jesus.

How Richie The Barber came about his look

According to Daily Mail, as Richie The Barber's career flourished, he said he 'hid' his love of clowns for 'many years,' but eventually, he decided to embrace it and become one 'forever. '

He got his first face tattoo when he was 23 - and it was soon after that he started transforming himself into a circus character.

Below is a video of Pastor Richie The Barber:

Jimmy Odukoya addresses critics

The clergy shared another clip from his sermon, in which he discussed John the Baptist's appearance and how he became the forerunner of Jesus Christ.

Odukoya stated that many would have found it difficult to accept John The Baptist today because the Bible describes him as a wild man.

In a caption of the video, Jimmy Odukoya wrote:

"Our problem is that we know too much."

Watch Jimmy Odukoya's video below

Reactions as Jimmy Odukoya replies critics

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Jimmy Odukoya's new video and caption as some netizens defended him.

myfitishforties said:

"The Son Of God Himself was called a demon and accused of being possessed and working with the devil. And He was quite different to John the Baptist in appearance. Yet they found something to vex them."

morenikeadams commented:

"The mouthpiece of God must have clean rows, must walk circumspectly and must carry big bible." God, help us to see beyond the physical at all times."

mona_blcvk reacted:

"I need to watch this sermon ASAP."

ruthgab56 wrote:

"This Message speaks a lot about us. God is indeed Merciful towards us."

sweetglam155 reacted:

"We know too much but know nothing. We work by sight and are easily deceived by "packaging."

solaoyegbade wrote:

"This struck a chord, deeply and profoundly!.. I'm still meditating on a lot of revs in this message! God help me."

Jimmy Odukoya's message to women

In other news via Legit.ng, the cleric addressed women who refused to assist financially in relationships and marriages.

Odukoya noted that a man needs a woman who would help and not a dependent.

He argued that many women do not have what it takes to be truly wives.

