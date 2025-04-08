Nigerian singer Timaya has once again expressed his dislike for Nigerian girls when it comes to dating

Just recently, a video of the music star made the rounds online where he rejected the idea of being in a relationship with a Nigerian lady

Timaya’s gesture in the video drew the attention of many netizens, especially ladies, who reacted to what he did

Singer Inetimi Timaya Odon, aka Timaya, has once again rejected the idea of dating Nigerian girls on social media.

It is no news that Timaya prefers to be with foreign women instead of Nigerian girls, seeing as he has mentioned it on several occasions.

The singer’s preference did not change in a new video which was made by celebrity interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor.

Nigerian girls react as Timaya says God forbid to dating them. Photos: @timayatimaya, @seosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

Source: Instagram

In the video which was originally shared on Ehi’s Instagram stories, she was heard telling her fans that Timaya needs a woman after the singer claimed to be on the streets.

Timaya then took back his words by saying that he is not on the streets. The singer then said he did not need a girlfriend, especially not Nigerian girls.

Not stopping there, Timaya showed his seriousness by rotating both of his arms over his head and snapping his fingers, a popular Nigerian gesture which means ‘God forbid’.

See the video below:

Reactions as Timaya says God forbid to dating Nigerians

The video of Timaya outrightly rejecting the idea of dating Nigerian girls made the rounds on social media, and it started an online discussion. While some men agreed with the singer and gave reasons why Nigerian girls should not be dated, others defended them:

Video of Timaya rejecting idea of dating Nigerian girls trends. Photo: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Ralphy2k3 said:

“A Boyfriend in Nigeria has more responsibilities than a father of 3 in USA.”

Official_revoltx said:

“U like it or not nija women remain the best women.”

Chukwu_ebuka___ said:

“Nigeria girls and billing. They will stop talking to u or u become a bad person once you told them u don't have. Someone stopped talking to me bcos I didn't give her money to take her mum to the hospital and funniest part...it was the same period I was burying my own Mum. I told her I don't have to stop talking to me.”

Gbolahan701 said:

“Go marry the one that will take all your properties and money ….. una never learn.”

Djjace_ said:

“Once money come preference go change 😂… that’s why when most ladies make money… they say… I don’t need a man… then they get more generators sorry I mean X toys 😂 and vibrate anytime they want… so make una no vex too.”

Official_beloved_vanessa wrote:

“All of una no want Nigerian girls but every Saturday Nigerian girls dey marry 😂 abeg who dey Marry them?”

Omoye_daniella said:

“We no want you too sir.”

Itslisadave wrote:

“It even the way some celebrities think de are everyone's spec for me 😏😏😏 yeye de smell…”

Ikukuegoglobal wrote:

“Na mumu Dey date Nigeria girl 🤣🤣.”

Adaezenweye said:

“What do u expect when most Nigeria girls na ALMAJIRI . But still remember Nigeria girls are the best in the world.”

Cynthia_ikeh_ said:

“Nigeria girls don suffer 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Calvin_iordye said:

“Omo he has the right to make his choice,no one should come for him😆😆.”

Timaya's American girlfriend unfollows him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Timaya and his American girlfriend, Brooke Bailey, seemed to have broken up.

Recall that Timaya and Brooke Bailey took over the Nigerian social media space with a series of loved-up photos, with fans suggesting they were an item.

Just recently, it was discovered that the American reality star had deleted all of Timaya’s photos from her page including the one where they rocked matching Nigerian traditional attires.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng