Nigerian entrepreneur and hospitality mogul Obi Cubana clocked 50 years on April 12 2025, as he announced the good news online

The nightlife businessman was celebrated online by his wife, friends and colleagues who shared various good tuhns about him

Following that, new videos emerged online showing the caliber of people who arrived in Abuja where Cubana lives to make his celebration memorable

The D-day for renowned entrepreneur and hospitality mogul Obi Cubana’s birthday is finally here.

Legit.ng reports that Obinna Iyiegbu, an Igbo billionaire, turned a year older on April 12.

The nightlife mogul built a massive buzz around his birthday, hosting events for friends and family at his home as the big day approached.

To commemorate his day, Obi Cubana's wife Lush Eby wrote a lengthy Instagram post about how fortunate she is to have a husband like the billionaire.

She noted that he was more than just her companion; he was a vessel of God's grace, a man selected to bless people with his heart, money, and presence.

The busnesswoman rounded up by thanking her creator for this gift of her husband.

She wrote in part:

"My dear husband!❤️ Where do I even begin? I’ve always said I was going to write an epistle but words fail me today.

The day has finally come to celebrate the amazing human being that you are. God blessed me with the most amazing human being. You, my husband is good. Even if the world doesn’t see it. I’ve had the privilege of knowing you for 20 years.

"I’ve been able to learn about the man called Obi cubana. I’ve been able to understand that the GRACE you carry is unfathomable. If you truly know this man, one thing you’ll notice is the grace he carries. Sometimes I tell him that he is not ordinary.

"Because ive been able to study some patterns in his life, I have come to the realization that some people are truly loved by God. And when I say loved by God, they are greatly HELPED by God regardless of who they are. But then, I believe you were chosen because of your large heart."

Videos showcasing the caliber of people that traveled to Abuja, where Obi Cubana lives, to celebrate his birthday went viral online.

Billionaire Jowizaza, Cubana Chiefpriest, Daddy Freeze Emoney, musician Kcee, Chioma Goodhair, Angela Okorie, Lilain Esoro, and numerous others were seen with their families.

See videos below:

More videos here:

Internet users react to Obi Cubana’s birthday online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chiomyboss said:

"I have been waiting for this moment. It's about to go to another level."

iammcpashun said:

"💭👑MOR£ MON£Y is the most Steady Prayer Point now."

dubem_doracle wrote:

"Na you doings I dey wait for!! Ima na idiro mma at all CP!!"

okpokingsley2013 said:

"Happy birthday to you Obi Nwa Mama I celebrate you odogwu nwokeoma."

emenikechibugo wrote:

"Awwwww... This is so sweet. Happy Birthday Sir🙏🙏 Your best days are here. No good story of your life will be told in the past. Your influence will continue to spread across nations and you will live long in good health and prosperity. Amen."

Obi Cubana's son displays dance moves

As preparations for Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday heat up, there have been a series of celebrations in his home.

A new video showing his eldest son, Alex, bursting some dance moves has ignited reactions from Nigerians.

The comments flying across social media suggested reasons for the young chap’s excitement, which is now trending online.

