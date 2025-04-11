A Nigerian man whose lover called off their wedding shared how he heard about the cancellation of the wedding

He revealed that they got married traditionally in 2024 and had fixed the white wedding for April 22, 2025

Many reacted after the man stated that the bride did not inform him directly about calling off the wedding

A Nigerian man, Isaac Chijindu Victor, whose lover called off their wedding, has shared how he heard about her decision.

It was reported that the lady cancelled the wedding because she allegedly claimed that her mum had a man for her abroad.

Man shares how he heard about the cancellation of his wedding by his lover. Photo: Ifeanyichukwu E Elvis

Source: Facebook

In a video by Ifeanyichukwu E Elvis on Facebook, Victor spoke about the effort he made to ascertain the reason for the wedding cancellation.

He stated that they got married traditionally in October 6, 2024 and had fixed the white wedding for April 22, 2025.

Victor said:

“I’m sorry to disappoint you all at this point in time that she called off the wedding on the 31st day of March, 2025. All efforts were made by me to reach out to her to know her reasons.

“However, she did not communicate this directly to me. She communicated this through our marriage counsellor. When I tried to reach out to her, she didn’t give me any tangible reasons. In fact, she didn’t pick my calls and she didn’t respond. All she dropped was just a text message on WhatsApp.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s video about cancelled wedding

Rose Samuel said:

"It's so sad but is well. Only God knows why it happen, if the lady was tired she should have said it than allowing this guy fix the date and is already in public. What kind of embarrassment is that? Every disappointment is a blessing .."

Rinret Yaks said:

"Some women dey find husband God bless her with one and she threw him away " Makachi " na God go punish her . Abeg if you fit tag him for this comment me I go like be his wife that 22 April."

Marian Ben said:

"it’s well dear,God knows the best,so u don’t have to questioned God Becus everything happens for a reason.and God will give u a good woman,a woman that will love u for who u are,a woman that will value u and know ur worth.and a woman that will never disappoint ubelieve and have faith in God."

Edith Nelson said:

"Nwakoma don't mind her ,you don't really know what God did to you,I know your devastated I really feel your pain but in everything give thanks to God, how can she be spoiling imo state name haba."

Man shares how he heard about the cancellation of his wedding by his lover. Photo: Ifeanyichukwu E Elvis

Source: Facebook

In a related story, a lady shared why she cancelled her wedding a day before the ceremony.

Wedding cancelled during setup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an event decorator shared what happened when she arrived at the venue for a wedding she was contracted for.

She mentioned how the wedding was cancelled while the decorators were setting up, with chairs and canopies already set up.

Her video showed the drama that unfolded between the bride’s family and their in-laws, as she shared why the wedding was cancelled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng