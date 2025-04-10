Kizz Daniel expressed frustration with his fans, known as Vaddicts, for constantly begging him for money whenever he came online

The Afrobeats star made it clear that he preferred to handle any blessings or financial support privately, stating that he would no longer entertain public requests for money

Despite his plea for a more genuine connection, some fans continued to ask for money in the replies, with one even sharing bank details

On the evening of April 9, 2025, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, took to X to address a growing concern among his fanbase, the Vaddicts.

Posting at 20:01 UTC, the "Buga" crooner aired his displeasure about fans who turned every online interaction into an opportunity to beg for money.

Kizz Daniel blasts Vaddicts for begging. Photo Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Twitter

The singer, known for his smooth vocals and chart-topping hits, urged his followers to focus on enjoying his presence rather than making financial demands.

Kizz Daniel further explained that if God led him to bless someone, it would be done privately, not in the public eye, adding, "Not anymore," to signal a firm boundary.

In his words.

"Vaddicts make una stop all this money thing each time I’m online … shey we no fit just vibe ni ?! …. Even if God wan use me bless person , it will be in private not public . Not anymore …."

The mix of responses showed Kizz Daniel's challenge in shifting the dynamic with his fans, many of whom seemed accustomed to seeing celebrities as a source of financial relief.

See the post here:

Reactions to Kizz Daniel's Outburst at Begging Fans

@GucciStarboi said:

"Are you lowkey saying that we your vaddict fans are giveaway fans ?? Delete this post now, we can’t take this from you."

@YKoluwaseun9 noted:

"you sef don try, no be everything be giveaway. drop aza make i fund you"

@realestos said:

"Na wetin make Davido get fans o, if you like go snooze, dem go leave u follow who Dey dash money next"

@rukky_nate replied:

"You trained them, now you must raise them."

@Mygodfather__ commented:

"This is the effect of gathering fans with giveaway. Davido dey suffer the same consequences too. So hold on for now ❤️"

@AjMachalaa replied:

"They are doing it out of love. You think say e easy to build fans."

@Dr_Pharouk said:

"Abeg no mind them jare. A quick one, what’s the inspiration behind your new sound Vado ?? 🔥🔥"

@lesbianunits said:

"I hear you, and I respect that. You’ve got every right to protect your peace and set boundaries. It’s not every time person go show up and be expected to give. Vibes should be natural, not transactional. And if you choose to bless someone privately, that’s between you and God."

@RANDOMPINPPP replied:

"Nah why davido sef no get real fans be this ,den say babanah philanthropist 😂😂😂😂.giveaway fans ,den go deh lobby under ur tweet every time maybe miracle fit happen from you to dem"

Kizz Daniel drags his fans on X for always begging. Photo Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Twitter

Kizz Daniel’s bouncer visits daughter's school

In a related story previously published on Legit.ng, Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin Power, made headlines on February 27, 2025.

The article detailed how Kelvin visited his daughter’s school, capturing the attention of netizens with a video of the warm welcome he received from students.

Kizz Daniel had hailed Kelvin as the strongest man in Africa, adding to the buzz around the visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng