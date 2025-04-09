Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, is out again, and this time, she’s not holding back

Recall that the nightlife boss had entered Radiogad's DM to threaten him after he interfered in the matter and urged him to do what is required

Reacting to this, Hellen Ati told him to stop being Davido’s puppet and went as far as insulting his children

Nigerian social media users have been given something to discuss after Hellen Ati surfaced online again with fresh claims.

Recall that the Kenyan lady introduced herself to the world as Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s, baby mama.

Cubana Cp's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati calls him Davido's puppet. Credit: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefrpriest

Source: Instagram

Since then, she has not stopped calling him out and asking him to claim his child through a DNA test.

Radiogad also called out the nightlife boss for rejecting his own blood and flesh due to social media validation. This resulted in Radiogad getting threatened by CP.

Cubana Cp's alleged baby mama reacts

Reacting to the situation, Hellen Ati went online to angrily call her alleged baby daddy to order. She asked him to do what is necessary and stop being Davido’s puppet.

She also claimed that Cubana CP was born in 1982, making him 43 years old and not 37 as he claims. She urged him to act his age. Ati did not stop there; she also referred to his sons as ‘pigs’.

Watch the video here:

Hellen Ati's comments about Cubana Cp, Davido trends

Read some reactions below:

@fit_rayliya said:

"When you mistakenly jam your spiritual wife in real life 😂😂😂😂Omo owerri RickRoss this one really plan you 😂😂😂😂."

@tochex.obi said:

"This girls consistentcy is what I need in my business this year 😢."

@ladona1101 said:

"Married men having kids outside your marriages , this is what you deserve."

@ye_am_chichi said:

"This is very embarrassing to cp’s wife and kids."

@mrcayanasneh said:

"This woman sef resemble CubanaCP… CP, the pikin, the mother .. they all look alike ! My eyes no dey whine me 😂😂."

@kachito62 said:

"Omo I just like how she pronounced Pascal with her accent 😂."

Fans reacts as Cubana CP's baby mama resumes dragging him. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

@exquisite.hairs said:

"Helen no gree leave CP neck🌝🌝 I hope Men are learning with this their Case 🤗🤗."

@gistifuu said:

"Naaaa you’re crossing the line… How dare you mention his legally married wife and kids?"

@i_am_iyke_ said:

"Her frustration gives me joy, Keep promoting CP, You have made him more popular than Davido did."

@soldbyqas said:

"No sane person wants to deal with a woman like this. She has repeatedly justified the negligence from this man."

@triceworldstar said:

"I don’t think any sane person will be this bold, consistent and go this far if it isn’t true. Let him do the DNA please and if the child isn’t his, he should sue the lady."

Cubana CP's alleged baby mama requests DNA test

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, reported that Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chiefpriest, reignited another drama with him.

She accused him of lying that he does not have children in Malaysia and demanded that a DNA test be conducted on her two-year-old son.

Hellen alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest was married in Malaysia, spurring massive reactions from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng