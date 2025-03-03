Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has given him an unusual challenge

In a bid for Hellen to get Chiefpriest to claim his alleged son, the Kenyan woman challenged the Nigerian star to a 100m race

Hellen’s condition for the winner of the race in connection to the boy’s paternity had Nigerians dropping hot takes

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has challenged the public figure to a 100m race.

It all started when the Kenyan lady, who had continued to clamour for a DNA test to be done on her son, to prove that Chiefpriest is the father, gave the socialite a new condition to get him out of carrying the procedure.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama challenges him to 100-meter race. Photos: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram stories, Hellen Ati shared a post where she said that she and Cubana Chiefpriest should run a 100-meter race. According to her, if the self-styled celebrity barman wins, she would no longer bother him to carry out a DNA test.

In her words:

“Pascal since you don’t want to do the DNA test, then let’s do athletic me and you to run 100m, then if you won, you will not do the DNA, but if I win, we can do the DNA, how about that?”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama dares him to run 100-meter race with her. Photo: @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Hellen challenges Chiefpriest to 100m race

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama’s challenge for him to run a 100m race soon spread on social media. Netizens had mixed reactions to it:

Ernyhydee said:

“This one no well😂😂😂athletic race.”

Moh_seafood said:

“Why am I laughing uncontrollably 😂.”

Riri_ruby wrote:

“Money na belle 😂.”

__bukunolami wrote:

“No go find work do 😂.”

Mss_chika said:

“Which one be Money na belle again? 😂😂😂”

Eseglad_01 said:

“Money na really belle 😂😂😂 chai owerri Rickrose don suffer 😂.”

Officialskool38 said:

“Aswear this boy resemble him oo. Nwoke na ije.”

Olardunie said:

“😂😂😂 she's a bone in his neck.”

Silky_yetty said:

“Giving her audience is like giving a mentally unstable person attention.”

Hawt_s said:

“But how can you deny this lookalike 😂.”

Ogarbaa said:

“Make CP go carry he pikin naaa😂😂😂 make this woman for let us rest.”

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama gives him new name

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that in another video made by Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, she said she was not done dragging the businessman. She called him 'belle na water' and vowed not to stop calling him out anytime soon.

Hellen also warned her critics that their words cannot deter her from making recordings about Cubana Chiefpriest daily.

In the recording, the Uber driver, who made an attempt on her life, abused the businessman. She claimed that Cubana Cheifpriest does not want to take care of his alleged baby, but he preferred to buy a house just to impress people.

Source: Legit.ng