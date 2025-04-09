Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke has shared details of a near-ugly encounter with an old friend

The singer, in a trending interview, revealed how he was secretly recorded gossiping about one of his colleagues

He expressed his shock after the said friend sent him the clip and demanded money in exchange

OBO is dishing out major gists on social media via a recent interview he had with The Breakfast Club.

The Nigerian singer gave a detailed account of how his friend devised a cheap blackmail means to extort him.

Fans react as Davido shared hurtful experience with an old friend. Credit: @davido

During his conversation with the hosts of the show, he revealed that he and some others were chit-chatting and gossiping about another celebrity.

Shortly after, he got a message from one of his longtime friends, who had just sent him a clip of his comment about one of his colleagues.

However, he was given an ultimatum to send $40,000 or the clip would be released to the public. Davido said he called his sister, who then called the friend's sister, who in turn called their mother. Three years later, the friend apologised for his behaviour towards him.

Laying emphasis on the money his friend demanded, Davido noted that his ‘boys’ make that in their worst weeks. They all laughed over it as the Afrobeat star continued with his interview.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng reproted that Davido disclosed that he and Tiwa Savage once shared a home and described their bond as a sibling-like relationship rooted in mutual respect.

He clarified that past disagreements with Tiwa were minor, likening them to typical family squabbles, and insisted there was no deep-seated feud.

Responding to Tiwa Savage’s recent police petition against him, Davido maintained that their connection remained strong despite the legal escalation.

Reactions to Davido's claim about friend

Read some reactions below:

@Mikky_tushh said:

"Including Juju? 😂."

@chi_chinye said:

"The person didn't know who u are or what? Why did he fumble like that."

@thakid_director said:

"400k from publishing."

Davido shared how one of his friends almost blackmailed him. Credit: @davido

@kingg_se said:

"Abeg make I be your boys boy."

@official_forin said:

"Enu por 😂."

@GrokProfit said:

"He gat the Richest Team and Richest Fanbase."

@kevinkimdegreat said:

"Omo Davido employ me nahhh. Even if I go dey wash carr 😭🙀."

@JibrinFais13503 said:

"This too dey lie."

@olawaley1234 said:

"Oni iro ofo lol 😂."

@oluwapinrekanmi said:

"Be like na aloma e Dey talk about."

