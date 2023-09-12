The leaked tape case of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal continues to rage online as new angles to the entire situation emerge

The man in the raunchy video with Moyo Lawal has been revealed to be one Saheed Olasunkami, who is based in the United States

According to a statement released on Kemi Olunloyo's page, which is claimed to be Saheed's rebuttal sparks chaos online

A new angle to the leaked raunchy video of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal emerges as controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo reveals who the man in the clip is.

According to a report by Olunloyo, the man in the viral video is claimed to be Saheed Olasunkanmi, and he lives abroad.

Identity of man in Moyo Lawal's leaked tape revealed by Kemi Olunloyo. Photo credit:@moyolawalofficial/@drkemiolunloyo

Source: Instagram

In the statement by Kemi, she noted that Saheed told her he was never Moyo Lawal's boyfriend but was paid by the actress to sleep with her and record the viral tape.

"There are more videos with other Nollywood actresses" - Saheed reveals

Another shocking revelation in the statement released through Kemi Olounloyo noted that there are more tapes of Saheed with two other Nollywood actresses.

Kemi claims that the other names will throw AGN and TAMPAN into disarray.

However, someone was in Kemi Olunloyo's comment session who tackled the statement released. The man noted that he remembered seeing Kemi's message to Moyo Lawal offering to offer legal services, but it seems to have gone the way since the actress snubbed her.

See an excerpt of the comment released:

"Saheed says Moyo paid her as a gigolo to have sx and make a tape. He also says he has two other Nollywomen who paid him for recorded sx."

Read the complete report allegedly by Saheed below:

See how netizens reacted to Saheed's statement via Kemi's page

Legit.ng has gathered some of the responses that Saheed's statement stirred below:

@hotylioness:

"Den she shd collect her money bk cos dat performance no worth 1500#."

@ameyaw112:

"So does he wants us to clap for him?"

@beesluv:

"He was paid and he didn’t perform well I think Moyo should ask for refund paapaapaaaaa."

@elohorako:

"That means he needs to refund Moyo because e no try at all."

@sinachy_:

" Bed tape ko le ba aye mi je."

@general_idris:

"They paid him and that’s all he could do?"

@yinkasilva:

"And he delivered that type of performance? He should change his profession and Moyo deserves a refund for that quack performance mtschewwwwww."

@omoologo777:

"No wonder told to concentrate on what he is doing and stop focusing on video."

@riskayaholaniyi:

"Yeye man. And he could not deliver well. Doing like 2 minutes man. Shioor."

@_heypapii:

"And that’s the best he could deliver in that tape??? She needs to ask for a refund."

Moyo Lawal threatens to sue person behind leaked tape

Legit.ng recalls reporting Moyo Lawal's official statement about the allegedly leaked tapes of her in bed with her boyfriend.

The embattled actress released a statement on her social media pages where she noted that the man in the tape was her ex and they were supposed to get married.

She shared that the video was made out of love and for private use, not public consumption.

Source: Legit.ng