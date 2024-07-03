Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo surfaced online and made more claims about Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Kemi Olunloyo had called Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh failed actresses

This time, she accused mother and daughter of sleeping with Nigerian singer Naira Marley in his house

Social media is on fire following the most-recent allegations against actress Iyabo Ojo and her only daughter, Priscilla by investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

In a fresh video that has now made the rounds on social media, the journalist revealed she had some question for Iyabo and her daughter. Her first question to her was about Naira Marley.

Kemi Olunloyo makes calims against Iyabo Ojo and her kids. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @nairamarleyfanpage, @officialkemiolunloyo

She asked Iyabo to tell the truth about the alleged sexual escapades between Naira Marley, Priscilla and Iyabo Ojo. To buttress her point, she noted that VDM also made mention of it his allegations towards Iyabo.

Her next question concerning Iyabo was about her lover Paul Okoye. She asked if the actress had used kayamata on him to sway his attention towards her.

"Your kids did drugs" - kemi Olunloyo

The controversial lady also alleged that Iyabo Ojo's kids did drugs, nitrous oxide, in the Marlin house. Kemi Olunloyo shared that she was waiting to get responds to her questions in due time.

Watch the full video here:

Furthermore, she dragged late singer Mohbad's wife, Wunmi for being a pathetic liar. According to her, Wunmi had previous claimed that Kemi Olunloyo bullied her man to death.

Kemi noted that her had receipts for all that she has came forward with incase any of them tried to tell lies. She also accused Wunmi of causing Mohbad's death and advise that she tenders herself to the police.

People react to Kemi Olunloyo's claim

See some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@iizzyyprince:

"Omo this is Haaaaaarrrrd!!! We all know madam Kemi can be unstable sha but u see this particular post ehhh, she cane in hot and precise! Fingers crossed. "

@slim_niikkie:

"Una just Dey hate on queen mother Iyabo. Una go hate tire."

@trina_joness:

"She can’t imagine iyabo can pull a man like that at her age . The jealousy is real."

@hypemanoniru:

"You sha wan use old age go panti"

@edutex_poundz:

"With Aunty Kemi, VDM and Mr. seun kuti there’s hope again for Nigeria!!"

@edutex_poundz:

"Each question Carrie’s 50 marks each."

@dokitorsavagexclusive:

"Kemi that her children disowned her is here asking question about another person's child."

Kemi Olunloyo defends VDM

Kemi Olunloyo, in a trending video, described Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh as failed actresses as she seemingly defended Verydarkman.

The popular journalist in a video also accused Iyabo Ojo of spamming blogs with evidence of VDM insulting her.

Kemi Olunloyo also made a bold claim about some Nollywood actresses' affairs with prominent figures in the country.

