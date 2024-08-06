Nigerian public figure, Kemi Olunloyo, has clocked the milestone age of 60 to the joy of her fans

The self-styled journalist took to her official Instagram page to share the news of her birthday with netizens

Kemi Olunloyo shared lovely photos to mark the occasion while also announcing her new online church

Nigerian socialite Kemi Olunloyo has caused a stir on social media with her 60th birthday celebration.

On August 6, 2024, the self-styled journalist took to her official Instagram page to announce that she had clocked the milestone age.

Fans react as Kemi Olunloyo opens church on 60th birthday. Photos: @officialkemiolunloyo

Source: Instagram

In one post, Olunloyo shared a photo collage showing her at four different stages of her life from when she was a baby at one to a teenager at 16, as well as photos of her at 50 and 60.

In her caption she wrote:

“TODAY IS MY 60th BIRTHDAY 🎁🎉🎂 May my life be a living sacrifice of praise🥳

Your love endures forever 🥳 In you I find strength when I am weak🥳 Thank you for the gift of life🥳.”

See the post below:

In a subsequent post, Kemi Olunloyo shared a photo of herself looking dapper in a pink suit made by celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, and she accompanied it with a caption where she announced her new online church. She wrote:

“Dear COG (Children of God) , my online global outreach ministry has launched August 6th 2024 on social media.”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Kemi Olunloyo’s birthday

Legit.ng gathered some of the well-wishes from fans for Kemi Olunloyo on her big day. Read them below:

thegirlgodmade:

“The picture with the pink outfit is so beautiful ❣️ Happy birthday ma.”

lady_margaret_of_wessex:

“Oh my God that first photo is so pretty. Happy birthday to you Dr Kemi Age Gracefully.”

Babymadahatz:

“Happy birthday Dr. Kemi a real rare gem, Leo queen we love youu ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

adedeji_balkis:

“Happy birthday ma’am you are loved many happy returns❤.”

_alubarika10:

“Happy diamond jubilee Dr Kemiii.”

Daddy_3boys:

“Length of years Ma 🎂.”

omoyemeh_special:

“Happy blessed birthday to you Dr Kemi. Age gracefully ma’am 🙏🏻.”

Kemi Olunloyo replies Iyabo Ojo's claims

In a video, Kemi Olunloyo replied to Iyabo Ojo and revealed some things about the actress and her daughter.

Ojo had written to Olunloyo's children and informed them to come pick up their mother after she dragged the actress.

In her video, Olunloyo claimed the actress was suffering from multiple personalities and should be the one on medication.

Source: Legit.ng