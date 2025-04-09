A Nigerian man whose sister was killed by a fallen overhead tank in Lekki has lamented the demise of the young lady

The man said his sister was sent to her early grave, sharing what the landlord said after Cynthia Oguzie died

According to the information he shared on Facebook, his sister will be laid to rest on Friday, April 25, 2025

A Nigerian man has reacted to the death of his sister who was killed by a fallen water tank in Lekki, Lagos state.

Cynthia Chizoba Oguzie reportedly died as a result of the impact of a water tank which collapsed into her apartment.

The lady was sleeping when the tank collapsed in her. Photo credit: Facebook/Chukwuebuka Nathaniel Kanayochukwu.

Source: Facebook

According to the sad story, Cynthia was sleeping when the tank fell, destroying the roof and the ceiling and subsequently crashing on her body.

The devastating incident killed her as she had no time to run since she was sleeping.

Her brother, Chukwuebuka Nathaniel Kanayochukwu, blamed the incident on the carelessness of the builders who built the water tank.

He said:

"Beware of Lekki building and their water stand, this is how they send my sister to her early grave. Thank you, so-called Lekki landlord and your engine,r for doing this type of water stand."

What landlord of Lagos house said after lady was killed by fallen tank

Chukwuebuka said the owner of the house where his sister lived resides abroad.

The impact of the fallen water tank is seen in the apartment. Photo credit: Facebook/Chukwuebuka Nathaniel Kanayochukwu.

Source: Twitter

He said the landlord claimed an engineer built all the houses and sent him pictures to see.

He said:

"The landlord said he is not in Nigeria, is the engineer that build all the houses and send him the pictures and the videos, this is how the story ended ooo."

Meanwhile, Chukwuebuka said his sister, who passed on at 30, would be buried on Friday, April 25, 2025.

According to the burial arrangement he released, she would be laid to rest in Imo stated.

Reactions as lady is killed by fallen tank

Grace Amara said:

"God have mercy, may her soul rest in peace."

Ikwecheghi Grace Nma said:

"God!. My condolences to you and your entire family, may her gentle soul rest in peace."

Daniel Okon Ukoh said:

"This is so painful. May the God of comfort, comfort those she left behind."

Felix Amehnawon said:

"Those Engineers that don't want to go through the mandatory trainings. Most of them are not COREN certified."

Beatrice Bochi Amadi said:

"This is so heartbreaking, may God Almighty grant you and your family the heart to bear the loss.."

Dinma Cisca said:

"God! This is painful. God have mercy. May her soul rest in peace. Amen."

Husband of dead pregnant woman shares more information

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, the distraught husband who lost his pregnant wife, has given more details about what happened.

Folajimi said his wife had visited a midwife in their neighbourhood before they went to the As Salam Convalescent Centre.

He said it was when his wife could not deliver at the midwife's house that they decided to go to the hospital where he alleged they were rejected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng