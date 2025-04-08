Media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to the recent photographs of Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) as he made claims about them

The former Aviation Minister was spotted in church laying hands on some young persons while he prayed for them

Commenting on the different praying scenes, Mr Freeze pointed out how God can powerfully take over a person’s life

Popular media personality Daddy Freeze, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, has commented on viral photographs of former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) laying hands on people in church.

The statesman took to Instagram on Monday, March 7, to share images from his Thanksgiving ceremony at a church in Abuja.

He had revealed that he offered his testimony during the church service.

The politician wrote:

“It was an honor and privilege for me to share my testimony at my Thanksgiving Service, which was held at the Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly in Piwoyi, Abuja yesterday.

"I thank Archbishop Emmanuel Jatau, his Bishops and Pastors and his wonderful congregation for receiving my team and I so warmly and for showing us such love and kindness. It was a very powerful and inspiring service. Glory be to God.”

Daddy Freeze responded amusingly, claiming that the politician had been summoned to the vineyard to perform God's work.

He encouraged people to investigate themselves and look for signs of a similar calling.

“God don call FFK o. God dey call o; hold your phone o make e no be say God don call you you miss the call. If God never call you, check yourself,” the OAP said in part.

See his video below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze’s calims on FFK

See what netizens said below:

kingcainogram wrote:

"I saw a missed call from a strange number this morning… make I rush call am back… e fit be god."

uniqkiddies.ng said:

"Know your God, have a personal relationship with Him. That way you will know that many are CALLED but few are CHOSEN."

dart_partt said:

"The way some of you allow people lay hands on your head is disturbing. Otun wo red."

dimejiroland wrote:

"Na those people that do press their phone until the battery empty I just dey pity like this."

korvac_lowrey reacted:

"After looting public funds, he turned into a pastor. Another way of scamming the public.'

_dukepowers said:

"As government No create work for am he sharply become prophet."

mrs_jawando said:

"He placed hands in their heads?? Sope ogo ti looo, oti lo far far .... Anyways, we look we don't judge."

adauche said:

"Do you blame FFK or the people he is laying hands on?

taaatibg said:

"I'd rather go and join the women that wear white to serve Osun,than go to his church."

laidelaitan said:

"It's how people let him touch their heads, and how did the bishop of the church allow this 😡😡😡. People now respect human powers than God."

