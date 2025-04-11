Late Nigerian actor Junior Pope’s one-year remembrance is still on the lips of many as new reports show his colleague Empress Njamah’s involvement

Legit.ng reported that Thursday, April 10, marks one year since Junior Pope died in a tragic boat mishap that took place in Anam river

Empress Njamah, in a recent video, detailed the arrangements she put together in making the actor’s widow and children take new, lovely pictures to mark his remembrance

Nigerian actress Empress Njamah moved many people when she showed off how she honoured her colleague Junior Pope for his first remembrance.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Thursday, April 10, marks one year since Nollywood actor Junior Pope passed on in a tragic boat mishap as his widow, Jennifer Awele, returned to social media.

Empress Njamah plans and organises set-up for Jnr Pope's one year remembrance. Credit: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Junior Pope's widow, who stayed off social media for months to mourn the late actor, recently penned an emotional tribute to him.

According to Awele, her husband's death was an unimaginable loss, adding that not a day had gone by without a thought of him.

Empress Njamah meltshearts with Junior Pope’s wife’s return

Many who admired Junior Pope’s wife for the stunning studio images used for her late husband’s memorial were startled that it was all arranged by Empress Njamah.

Empress Njamah decorates Jnr Pope’s wife and children for his remembrance. Credit: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

The next day after the event’s buzz, the actress released a tape revealing how she drove Junior Pope’s widow to the salon for fresh wigs and a wonderful cosmetic session.

The viral video also revealed that Empress Njamah created the large portrait of the deceased, which many people loved in photographs, down to the inscribed white tops worn by the widow and her three kids.

See the video below:

Fans react to videos of Junior Pope’s wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

teresita_collectables said:

"Just as you are always there for people at their lowest . You shall always have the gift of men at you Beck and call in Jesus name.Amen."

nzira_meekness wrote:

"They are not like you Empress 🙌🙌🙌Your rare 🤍🤍🤍. We need people like you in this world. May God show up for you always."

queenmercyatang wrote:

"This is so thoughtful. God bless you for putting a smile on her face. Impressive work mama."

theonlychigul said:

"Empeeeee you are the best... your type is rare."

lordphraize mentioned:

"May God comfort his Family and bless them abundantly, May his favour and grace enrich @empressnjamah for doing this with the Fam… This is amazing 🤩."

new_idara wrote:

"Awwwww❤️❤️. My Emppy 😍 with the most sweetheart. How will this God bless you, sef? I know he will bless you loud anyways.Chai! You're indeed one of the kind-hearted women I've known in my life, so loving and caring,I've known you for always being there for people,thank you for this babygirl.I pray that may God rewards all your good works on this earth in Jesus' name. Amen. I love you, ufan mmi."

floxy.lifestyle said:

"Always love you. This is so thoughtful. God will continue to bless you for us."

lush_lucy8 said:

"Such a beautiful soul .. God bless you 🙏, may his soul & that of others continue to rest.."

Adanma Luke reacts to Jnr Pope's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Adanma Luke, producer of the movie which led to Junior Pope's death, shared her feelings after the terrible incident.

According to her, she was shattered and heartbroken as she also joined the movie industry to mourn the great loss.

She also said that her heart bled for their family as she prayed that their souls find peace where they were.

