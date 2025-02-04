The case filed by the EFCC against ex-aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has been EFCC thrown out

The EFCC was defeated as the court held that the prosecution (anti-graft agency) failed to establish a prima facie case against the ex-minister

The EFCC dragged Fani-Kayode to the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, for alleged use of forged medical documents and N4.9billion fraud

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Tuesday, February 4, a court in Lagos state, freed Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, of the charge of medical forgery slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Court delivers verdict on case filed by the EFCC against Fani Kayode. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, EFCC

Source: Facebook

EFCC case: Court acquits Fani-Kayode of medical forgery

In a ruling delivered by Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos state, the court held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the ex-minister.

As reported by Channels TV, the court on Tuesday, the court upheld the no case submission filed by his counsel, Norrison Quakers (SAN) and ruled that Fani-Kayode had no case to answer as the EFCC did not link him to the offence.

In her ruling, Justice Abike Fadipe said that the prosecution failed to present the defendant’s associates who collected money from him or the lawyer who claimed that the defendant had instructed his law firm to take the medical reports to the Federal High Court.

The judge consequently acquitted and discharged the defendant on the alleged offences.

The judge said:

“The extrajudicial statements which remain, and which are intended as evidence, cannot be used for any purpose other than to contradict the person who made the statement when he is in the witness box.

“I have carefully studied the evidence of the prosecution witnesses and I cannot find where the defendant committed the offences being alleged.”

Fani-Kayode reacts as court frees him

Reacting to the court's verdict elivered in his favour, Fani-Kayode expressed gratitude and relief.

He stated that he has been in and out of court for the past 18 years and he feels overjoyed that he is finally free.

Alleged N4.9billion fraud: Charges slammed against Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode was facing a 12 count charge brought against him by the EFCC, following his alleged use of forged medical report(s), which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was being prosecuted by the EFCC for an alleged N4.9billion fraud.

The former minister, however, denied the allegations.

In December 2024, he filed a no case submission and urged the court to acquit him while submitting that the prosecution had failed to establish the charge against him.

Read more about Femi Fani-Kayode here:

Fani-Kayode shares how coup plotters abducted his father

In another development Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode shared an emotional story as he recounted how his father was abducted during the 1966 coup.

Speaking in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2025, FFK shared how a compassionate soldier gave his family hope after his father was abducted by coup plotters.

The former minister's father was Chief Remilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode, the Deputy Premier of the Old Western Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng