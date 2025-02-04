Alleged N4.9billion Fraud: EFCC Loses As Court Delivers Verdict on Suit in Fani-Kayode’s Favour
- The case filed by the EFCC against ex-aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has been EFCC thrown out
- The EFCC was defeated as the court held that the prosecution (anti-graft agency) failed to establish a prima facie case against the ex-minister
- The EFCC dragged Fani-Kayode to the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, for alleged use of forged medical documents and N4.9billion fraud
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
On Tuesday, February 4, a court in Lagos state, freed Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, of the charge of medical forgery slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
EFCC case: Court acquits Fani-Kayode of medical forgery
In a ruling delivered by Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos state, the court held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the ex-minister.
“We are sure”: PDP confident in overturning Edo governorship result at tribunal, cites strong evidence
As reported by Channels TV, the court on Tuesday, the court upheld the no case submission filed by his counsel, Norrison Quakers (SAN) and ruled that Fani-Kayode had no case to answer as the EFCC did not link him to the offence.
In her ruling, Justice Abike Fadipe said that the prosecution failed to present the defendant’s associates who collected money from him or the lawyer who claimed that the defendant had instructed his law firm to take the medical reports to the Federal High Court.
The judge consequently acquitted and discharged the defendant on the alleged offences.
The judge said:
“The extrajudicial statements which remain, and which are intended as evidence, cannot be used for any purpose other than to contradict the person who made the statement when he is in the witness box.
“I have carefully studied the evidence of the prosecution witnesses and I cannot find where the defendant committed the offences being alleged.”
Fani-Kayode reacts as court frees him
Reacting to the court's verdict elivered in his favour, Fani-Kayode expressed gratitude and relief.
He stated that he has been in and out of court for the past 18 years and he feels overjoyed that he is finally free.
Alleged N4.9billion fraud: Charges slammed against Fani-Kayode
Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode was facing a 12 count charge brought against him by the EFCC, following his alleged use of forged medical report(s), which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was being prosecuted by the EFCC for an alleged N4.9billion fraud.
The former minister, however, denied the allegations.
In December 2024, he filed a no case submission and urged the court to acquit him while submitting that the prosecution had failed to establish the charge against him.
Read more about Femi Fani-Kayode here:
- "How Obasanjo and Fani-Kayode set up Colonel Gaddafi": Omokri
- Fani-Kayode rubbishes UK Politician Badenoch for attacking Nigerians: “Little girl”
- Fani-Kayode reacts as Tinubu appoints Daniel Bwala
Fani-Kayode shares how coup plotters abducted his father
In another development Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode shared an emotional story as he recounted how his father was abducted during the 1966 coup.
Speaking in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2025, FFK shared how a compassionate soldier gave his family hope after his father was abducted by coup plotters.
The former minister's father was Chief Remilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode, the Deputy Premier of the Old Western Region.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.