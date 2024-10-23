Nigerian socialite Daddy Freeze enlighted Nigerian women on ways to know a man into homosexualism

The media host mentioned that men who are extremely clean and conscious of their hygiene are more likely to be in their fellow men

Speaking further, Freeze shared other little things not to overlook in men who are into such sexuality

Nigerian socialite Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze has shared secret signs to know when a man is likely to be queer.

Amid the recent buzz generated by faceless social media blog GistLover on Nigerian celebrity gays, Daddy Freeze spoke on traits to watch out for in a man.

Daddy Freeze raised alarm against gay in the industry. Credit: @daddyfreeze

The radio host argued that 80% of super-clean men were into homosexualism. He further noted that men who shave clean and carve their beards carefully are also to be watched.

Daddy Freeze further claimed that gays are more rampant now and that most them are leaving within our neighbours.

Watch the video below:

Daddy Freeze spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bodyglamz:

"Some by chromosomes, some by association , some by boarding schools cos they know no other way except the ones they were introduced to . Hmmmmm."

arabchedars:

"Don jazzy and korrede bello, I suspect pass. Nobody as ever seen any of their girlfriend."

godspowerflora:

"My 3yrs old is a big fan of daddy freeze whenever she holds my phone she goes straight to his page n keep saying hello daddy freeze weaving her hand just like he does n smiling."

healthier_tosin_:

"Another sign Df is those body builders too with huge biceps."

iamsolidkingik:

"Sir I am leaving with two agege Young men in 🇨🇦 in the house . We are co - tenants . They see women as men and men as women . One thing I like about them is that they are very respectful and know their boundaries most especially when they know that you are not . These ones in my house paint their nails.

"Agege for 🇨🇦 na water . Dem plenty and for here na just normal thing . The bad side be say na dem mostly dey carry stds / hiv because that hole dem dey do their agege dey very easy to get this infection."

ayodpersonalshoppe:

"Daddy freeze! Thank you for the enlightenment. Your own no go spoil."

Daddy Freeze blows hot over allegation

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had made his grievance known to some people whom he claimed falsely accused him.

He made a video where he claimed that he would contact the UK authorities to stop COS for Nigerians and send them en-mass back home.

According to him, there will be many casualties, but some people in the comments section appealed to him not to take that step.

