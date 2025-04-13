More moments from Obi Cubana’s opulent birthday celebration went viral showing a conversation between Daddy Freeze and Kanayo O Kanayo

This happened shortly after the media personality exchanged pleasantries with Pastor Jerry Eze whom he had earlier had a clash with

The viral clip, saw what the renowned actor told Freeze about his silent fight with Nigerian clerics, which immediately gained the attention of netizens

Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo shared a moment with media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze during Obi Cubana’s lavish birthday party.

Legit.ng reported that nightlife mogul and philanthropist Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu celebrated his 50th birthday in the gathering of great men from different walks of lives.

A clip from one of many incidents that took place at the well lit party hall saw Kanayo O Kanayo fire a shot at Daddy Freeze.

The legendary actor told the radio host he was one of the persons “Nigerian pastors prayed he never made heaven”.

This came shortly after Daddy exchanged pleasantries with Pastor Jerry Eze.

See the video below:

It is worth noting that the radio host erupted a dispute between him and the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener after he made a controversial comment on the miracles achieved by the cleric at his UK Prayer Conference.

The clergy, who is the founder of the movement, held a Prayer Conference in the UK, and a little girl stood up from her wheelchair for the first time to walk.

Reacting to the miracle, the man battling with a N5 million adultery suit said that it was a weak miracle, and he mocked the followers of the clergy.

Challenging Pastor Jerry Eze, the media personality, who gifted his wife luxury gifts, said that Pastor Jerry Eze should raise the dead. He noted that iconic singer Onyeka Onwenu was already in the grave, same as comic actor Mr Ibu, and he asked the clergy to raise people like that.

How Daddy Freeze greeted Pastor Jerry Eze

During the opulent festivities that took place at Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday, where both personalities were present, they finally met face to face for the first time. Netizens were taken aback by how Daddy Freeze reacted in the presence of the cleric.

The streaming host immediately bowed his head in respect for the preacher, who went on to engage him in a long chatty conversation.

Internet users react to KOK and Daddy Freeze’s moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mrcucumbber said;

"Daddy freeze is already in heaven no need to worry."

derahighlight said:

"Asin hellfire candidate?"

lesaro_media wrote:

chinedujosephanias wrote:

"DADDY FREEZE U AND OGA ANAYO WILL NOT KILL PERSON WITH LAUGH OO."

lesaro_media said:

mannydubem55 wrote:

"Spot on KOK 😂😂😂😂. Many pastors no like freeze and freeze no kuku send their papa."

