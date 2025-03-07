Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, put up a small show for netizens recently

Recall that there have been rumours around their marriage after Ned was accused of being responsible for his wife’s colleague Chika Ike’s pregnancy

In a recent post made online by Regina, she deliberately introduced herself with only her maiden name, which her husband reacted to

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have continued to confuse fans and netizens with details about their rumoured marital crisis.

The movie star has filled many with suspense since the noticeable social media reface she made.

Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels suddenly deactivated her Instagram account amid claims that Ned Nwoko reportedly has a child with her colleague Chika Ike, which he has denied.

Recall that the movie star’s marriage to Ned Nwoko was embroiled in scandal following the news of actress Chika Ike’s pregnancy. It was rumoured that the child belonged to Regina’s husband, leading her to deactivate her Instagram page for over a week.

In a recent post on her Instagram, Regina shared a video of self promoting the culture of her town Anioma by displaying designs she created with her clothing brand Regae Official.

Regina donned different lovely styles, all sewn with an expensive lace material. She further encouraged fans and followers to patronize her business.

In the brief introduction to her fashion content, the movie star introduced herself with only her maiden name, which caught the internet of netizens.

Ned Nwoko reacts to Regina Daniels clip

The billionaire politician reposted the visual content of his sixth wife about their community.

Ned gushed about her beauty and praised the idea of celebrating Anioma culture and traditions beyond just politics but via fashion, music, and architecture.

He wrote:

“This is UGEGBE ANIOMA taking Anioma culture and Tradition to the next level. Anioma state will not just be a political state. It will be about the culture, tradition and what the people exemplifies. We must all embrace it through fashion, music, architecture, language, food and many more,” the senator wrote.

People react to Ned Nwoko reposting Regina’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

choice_sasha said:

"I love how this marriage take dey confuse the haters since they don't want to mind their business."

funnyobis wrote:

"What’s going on ?"

fitmak_official wrote:

"You promised to make her your last sir, what happened? Why did you change your mind?"

its_perpetual8 said:

"Whether Regina likes it or not, this man will never divorce her 😎(ALLEGEDLY oo😂)"

victorychinenye said:

"The earlier you people understand that ned is not on social that it is Regina that is handling this page,the better for her not me cos e no concern me."

ubah_agatha12 reacted:

"😂😂😂😂please leave this girl alone."

ezinnefelixofficial wrote:

"The video quality is poor...meaning Ned copied it from Instagram here instead of Gina posting it direct from the original copy...lol."

bigbaby__jane said:

"Anioma state? Is it the number 37 abi what cus I don't get."

mirabel_adi wrote:

"This young lady’s maturity needs to be studied and her mom is indeed doing a great job as a manager. I hope her online family heard the background music."

chizoba.vivian.3 said:

"This husband and wife eeh kam biakwa."

Regina Daniels unfollows Laila Charani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported all seemed not to be well between Regina and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

Regina and Laila, who used to be friends and even exchange friendly banter, were no longer following each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

