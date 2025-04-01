A video has captured the song that Saheed Osupa sang for Portable while at an event recently

Recall that the Zazu crooner had disrespected Osupa in a video but later issued an apology in another recording

Fans were excited about the clip, predicting Portable’s fate while also calling for another artist to be dealt with

Fuji artist Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa has seemingly ignored his management's plan and sang about what would befall Portable at an event.

Legit.ng previously reported that after Portable called Saheed Osupa "big for nothing" in a video, Osupa's management shared their plan for him in an Instagram post.

In a video making the rounds online, the Fuji artist was performing at an event when he started to sing his diss track.

He sang that once Portable disrespects those who are older than him, fans will be whining him, and they would also give him bread and Yamaritta.

However, after eating the Yamaritta, the singer would still 'chop beating' once he catches him.

Saheed Osupa laughs hard

In the recording, the Idanwo crooner laughed hard after concert-goers chorused Portable's name.

Saheed gave them a 'bombastic side eye look' and laughed again before he continued singing.

Saheed Osupa fans were excited to hear the plan, and they mentioned another artist, who disrespected the Fuji star in recent times.

Recall that after Portable made his video, a diss track sang by Saheed Osupa trended and fans tagged Portable to the video.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Saheed Osupa's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the Fuji star at the event. Here are comments below:

@adeyemidon1c wrote:

"Na Taye currency he dey refer to as the guy dey call osupa his colleague instead of boss, Osupa no fit reply to Portable laye."

@shes__precious__ shared:

"Aura for aura. No be only portable sabi throw shade with his songs."

@balinga777 said:

"His fans are just waiting for him to give them go ahead. Elizabeth Joyce bikonu watch your back."

@ola.abdulmateen commented:

"Sometimes, Try ignore maturity first, I love Osupa."

@titilopeofijebuland reacted:

"I always say this, the most dangerous man is the most quiet one when conflict starts."

@whablo001 said:

"Ajhe seh if he no chop am he go do am again in the name of cruise and promotion this people are legends not other regular artists."

@ernyhydee stated:

"Portable don pass him boundary.The kind of fans Saheed Osupa has no dey hear kpa."

@mynew846 wrote:

"Portable deserved it ."

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer. The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done.

Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

