Nigerian singer Portable has continued to speak about YBNL boss, Olamide Baddoo, on social media

The Zazu crooner posted a screenshot of his 2023 chat with the record label owner where he complained about him

Portable noted that since Olamide made him famous, he should continue to help him in the music industry

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has continued to bare his mind about YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji aka Baddoo.

Recall that Portable caused a huge buzz on social media after he blasted Olamide, claiming that he used Asake to tackle him in the music industry by focusing more on the Lonely At The Top crooner.

Shortly after Portable dragged Olamide, the Zazu star took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the 2023 chat he had with the YBNL boss.

Nigerians react as Portable says Olamide should continue helping him. Photos: @olamide, @portablebaeby

In the chat, Portable had expressed his dissatisfaction with Olamide for making him famous and then abandoning him. According to the Tony Montana crooner, Baddoo brought him into the industry but no longer supports him.

Olamide responded by saying that they were both in God’s hands. Zazu then reiterated his loyalty to the YBNL boss in the chat.

Portable accompanied the screenshot of the conversation with a side note where he said that Olamide should continue to support him. In his words:

“Bado na baba. Make him dey support me dey go, na him bring me. God bless Olamide Bado. Make my helper no stop to dey help me.”

See a screenshot of Portable’s post below:

Screenshot of Portable's 2023 chat with Olamide. Photo: @portablebaeby

Reactions as Portable says Olamide should keep helping

Portable’s post about how Olamide should continue to help him because he brought him into the industry raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Several people accused the Zazu crooner of being entitled. Read what some of them had to say:

Special_marshal said:

“Minister of Entitlement.”

Ayo__miade said:

“Lol Sebi this werey say na him help himself one time like that omo if them call person portable Omoolalomi just start to dey cry cos na bad omen o 😭.”

Its.kemzy_ wrote:

“Nobody avoid wahala reach olamide 😂.”

Special_marshal wrote:

“You support MannieMoney and Young duu dey go misplaced priorities.”

Princesssikeoye commented:

“Make he Dey support you Dey go?”

Starphyzor07 commented:

“Stay positive!!!!! U think say na just word - dem don show you the way already it’s left to you to maintain it and if u dey do something good, you gon see them again ✌️.”

Mheenarh__ commented:

“Portable abeg leave Olamide oh. He don give you verse and even do free music video for you. Continue from where he stopped. Ma pa baba bati elesin.”

Olorunishola101 commented:

“Zazuu na the only person wey dey always drag his helper for nothing smh.”

Avalanchesmokie777 said:

“Self entitlement mentality wan finish portable. SMH.”

Iamjustified__ said:

“Weray won do damage control.”

Rainbow__nashi said:

“Dem don explain better to him the video he did. Him wan make correction😂.”

Asake gives reason for new look

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, made the rounds on social media after appearing at the 67th Grammy Awards as one of the nominees.

The spotlight was on Asake's new look, as fans clamoured to understand the inspiration behind it.

While speaking on the red carpet, Grammy-nominated Asake shared that he has just stepped into his military era and that he likes to dress exactly how he feels.

