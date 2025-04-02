May Edochie has joined the list of celebrities who have openly drummed support for 2Baba's estranged wife Annie Idibia

May Edochie's comment on Annie Idibia's Instagram page has seen fans telling Yul Edochie's estranged wife what to do

Recall that Annie Idibia has been making headlines following her return to social media life after 2Baba announced their separation

Upcoming influencer and actress May Edochie has also supported Annie Idibia following her return to social life.

Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has been trending on social media, with various posts, including videos of her, emerging online.

Yul Edochie's estranged wife May gushes about Annie Idibia after she returned online. Credit: mayyuledochie/annieidibia

Recall that Annie made her first public appearance with a visit to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's residence in Abuja.

A clip from the video captured a man hugging Annie as he looked excited to meet her.

May Edochie reacts to pics of Annie Idibia on a jet

Recall that Annie shared pictures exuding elegance as she posed aboard a luxurious private jet.

2Baba's estranged wife rocked a stylish brown jacket with a matching handbag and beige sneakers.

Annie's picture stirred reactions from many, including May Edochie, who simply wrote, "Beautiful you" and included love emojis.

However, May's comment on Annie's page has stirred reactions from netizens.

Recall that May witnessed massive growth in the number of her followers and gained massive support after her estranged husband and actor, Yul Edochie, unveiled actress Judy Austin as his second wife in 2022.

2Baba's estranged wife Annie Idibia's pictures stirred a comment from May Edochie. Credit: annieidibia

Some netizens have been comparing Annie to May since 2Baba, following his separation announcement from the actress, proposed to Edo lawmaker and politician Natasha Osawaru.

Reactions to May Edochie's comment on Annie Idibia's page

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

atanda_908 said:

"@mayyuledochie God bless you ma, been waiting for you to show up here!!! Annie will be a success story like you."

duplitty wrote:

"@mayyuledochie women do not crucify women when they are down instead women support and encourage women when they are down. May God keep blessing u Queen May."

eno_nsor44o said:

"@mayyuledochie Queen may, please show her the way forward, since you have experienced same thing, we beg you hold her hand, no let her fall."

dorisita__ commented:

@mayyuledochie thank you queen for your support

manlikepopw reacted:

"@mayyuledochie queen of d most high."

jessikka_henry said:

"@mayyuledochie thanks my Queen for supporting her."

blessingporsh wrote:

"@mayyuledochie I will like to speak to you, I have many things to share with you."

rose_beautyyyyyyyy said:

"@atanda_908 rest, Annie is our African queen believe it or leave it stop comparing people."

okakalily wrote:

"@mayyuledochie pls groom Annie up for us with your experience."

judy_the_kpekus_giver said:

"@mayyuledochie the queen mother. All hail you Queen May Edochie."

nneka4milan commented:

"@mayyuledochie Thank you my Queen."

reemoney254 said:

"@mayyuledochie 👑 she will raise again and heal all the wounds."

vieve_ola wrote:

"@mayyuledochie PACESETTER."

intlbae said:

"@mayyuledochie role model."

Annie Idibia sings with her daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Annie Idibia was spotted having fun with her second daughter, Olivia.

This was shortly after she made her comeback online following her separation from her husband, 2baba.

The heartwarming video of Annie having a good time with Olivia sparked a series of reactions, with some of them advising her.

