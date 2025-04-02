Jospeh Aoloba, the father of the deceased, Mohbad has startled social media users as he released a new song

The bereaved turned media personality shared the song via his official TikTok and called it a plea to everyone

While many could not make sense of the song, he suffered a backlash from the platform users who called him names

Nigerians were surprised to see Mohbad's father pull another stunt by releasing a new song and previewing it via his official TikTok page.

The late singer's father, who recently applied for the Ikeja state high court seeking to quash the legal advice that set Naira Marley free, made headlines again.

Fans blast Mohbad's dad as he relases a new song. Credit: @mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official social media page via TikTok, Jospeh Aloba was spotted singing his heart out at the studio - a song he dubbed "A Plea".

While the song was difficult to interpret, as he sang it in Yoruba, many in the comment section already blasted him for even releasing a song.

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, took some time to party.

In a video, he was seen exchanging banters with some party guests after he was welcomed to the venue warmly.

Many social media users were uncomfortable with Mohabd's dad's expression, and they gave their hot takes.

Many reacts as Mohbad's dad releases new song

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@Ronke Oladayo said:

"you see this particular family eehn! anyway, let me just keep quiet 🤫."

@Alaakin Oodua said:

"I wonder this man is really from Ekiti ,Bcs baba yio mo nkan to kan o."

@BEAUTYTOUCH AND COSMETICS HOME said:

"Son drop song on Monday…Baba drop his own today🤣🤣🤣na competition or wetin😂😂😂."

@Temmy said:

"Baba Mohbad haaa this is another thing oooo the boy is not yet buried all of you are doing this 😇😇 Mohbad rest in peace. 😎."

@Temmy said:

"Baba Mohbad haaa this is another thing oooo the boy is not yet buried all of you are doing this 😇😇 Mohbad rest in peace. 😎."

@dollyshas ssaid:

"Baba Mohbad,the Grace of God will always be with you.Amen."

@kimberley said:

"Moh we are sorry,your family were your biggest problem."

Mohbad's Dad gets slammed online after he premiered a new song. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

@Ukineboe said:

"May God wipe your tears and continue to comfort you, bless you with divine health and a sound mind, and keep you safe💯🙏."

@GRIM REAPER 💀🪐👑 said:

"Dis is Mohbad dad dat don’t want his fone to be checked Mohbad dad indeed 😂😂."

@Olami said:

"He deliberately left Mohbad remains to ridicule at Yaba Morgue for more than 2years."

Mohbad's dad denies knowing nurse

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, late Nigerian singer Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, addressed claims of knowing the nurse who attended to his son before his death.

In an interview on TikTok, Joseph Aloba shut down the claims made by Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, about letting the nurse go.

The video of Mohbad’s father addressing the nurse situation made the rounds online, and netizens dropped their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng