Mohbad's Dad Joseph Aloba has taken another action concerning the case of his late son Ilerioluwa Aloba

Mr Jospeh has filed an application before the Ikeja state High Court seeking to quash the legal advice that set Naira Marley free

The new development has triggered online rage as fans have shared their hot takes concerning the issue

It may seem as though Mohbad's father, Mr Jospeh Aloba is not pleased with the Court's ruling concerning Naira Marley.

You will recall that an update emerged about the death of Mohbad, and the claims levelled against his ex-label boss, Naira Marley and his friend, Sam Larry.

Howver, according to report by Punch News paper, Mohbad's father, Mr. Joseph Aloba, has taken a significant step in seeking justice for his son's death.

He's filed an application with the Ikeja State High Court to quash the legal advice and recommendations made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding Mohbad's alleged murder case.

Aloba, who's suing on behalf of himself and the Aloba family, names the Lagos State Attorney General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), and the DPP, Dr. Babajide Martins, as respondents. His lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN), is seeking a court order to overturn the DPP's advice, citing three key grounds.

Firstly, Aloba claims that the DPP's advice denied him a fair hearing, as guaranteed under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Secondly, he argues that the DPP's advice preempted the Coroner's inquest proceedings, which have yet to conclude. Lastly, Aloba alleges that vital suspects implicated in the Coroner's proceedings were freed due to the DPP's advice.

Recall that Nigerian social media users shared their hot takes after news from the Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos state went viral.

Reports earlier surfaced that the court acquitted Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Prime Boy of any involvement in Mohbad's death after nearly two years.

The development triggered heated reactions, as Nigerians shared their different opinions on the matter.

Mohbad's father triggers reactions from fans online

Read some reactions below:

@dorise974 said:

"Baba wants this case to keep lingering so he can be cashing out. Pls go and bury your son because as it is now na God hand e dey."

@holartoobusoon said:

"Jossy stay one place, make the thunder wey wan strike you knw where to land. I thought you said Naira doesn't knw anything. Werey you are seeing that things are going to an end you now want to start another thing so they could continue giving you money. Oloriburuku."

@queenglitzz said:

"Oga go n cook ur son and eat, my head is full this country is driving us crazyyyyyyyyy."

@millykendra2019 said:

"😂😂😂What you could have done since 😂😂after you don divert everything to rubbish for 2 years you wan start another season 6 thank God many people don’t Sabi your tactics now e no go work."

@mayo9ice said:

"Na how many people you dey accused of kpai your son gangan? B4 na the wife now naira Marley."

@me554626 said:

"You did not demand or request for anything baba, wunmi, iyabo ojo and everyeaning Nigerians did then you saw an opportunity to make money and you decided to join in the request baba moh and also iwo yi láró after saying naira never bullied mohbad instead he was only teaching him a lesson😂😂😂😂 e pele sir."

Naira Marley expresses pain and regret over Mohbad’s death

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Naira Marley was vulnerable on social media following the new update about Mohbad’s death.

Shortly after the court declared Naira Marley and others not guilty in the case of Mohbad’s death, he took to X to pour out his mind.

Naira Marley’s emotional post raised a series of mixed reactions with some netizens showing pity for him for the first time.

