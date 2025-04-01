Daddy Freeze has ignited an interesting conversation on social media concerning the name 'Idibia' and its bearers

The Nigerian media personality referenced Hon Natasha's new name added to her bio via social media

According to him, Annie Macaulay, who recently made a return, could take legal action against her estranged husband's new lover

Nigerian social media users were forced to think in another direction, following Daddy Freeze's new post.

The media personality went online to share his take on 2baba's new love, Hon Natasha, adding 'Idibia' to her name on social media.

Daddy Freeze shares his take on Natasha charging her name to Idibia. Credit: @daddyfreeze, @annieidibia1, @honosawaru

Source: Instagram

Recall, that Annie Macaulay-Idibia made her social media comeback a couple of days ago and dropped the name 'Idibia'.

Shortly after this, the legendary singer's new boo, Natasha, went online and added Idibia to her name son social media.

This caused a lot of whispers online, as many wondered if she was now legally married to the singer.

Reacting to all of these, Daddy Freeze noted that there is a possibility of Annie Idibia suing Natasha and citing her as the reason for her crashed home.

Watch the video below:

Recall that Nigerian music icon 2baba caught the urgent attention of the popular fashion police T20luxury with his Lagos outing.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 'Google Am' crooner was seen recently with Davido in a club in the company of his lover Natasha.

Following that, the Italian-based luxury brand claimed the outfit 2baba during his meeting with a junior colleague is fake, triggering reactions online.

How fans reacted to Daddy Freeze's post

Read some reactions below:

@kattythriftstore said:

"I have never seeen a girl so desperate like that hon my God."

@cheslino said:

"Abeg she can keep the name , the sisterhood and Annie is no longer interested we’re happy that our Queen is back and stronger. Namaste 🙏 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️."

@lindaberry222 said:

"Make she keep the name Annie is good❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ now shout out for the song 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Annie Idibia's return sparks debate on social media. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

@ochangjoy7 said:

"Desperado that's the word!!! Honorable without honor."

@nnembasmusings said:

"Annie shouldn't stress herself any further. Let there be peace ✌🏾."

@soniabluxuries said:

"Natasha is not honourable, she should be total ashamed of herself! 😂😂😂😂 Idibia, as in, is she legally married to Innocent Idibia? Why are these sisterhood back home so desperate and senseless????????"

@anurichika said:

"Na this particular Natasha Edo people suppose recall not the other one..😂."

@miilolas said

Why are you even tipping her off ! Leave her now @daddyfreeze let her be doing anyhow . Pasan ti won fi na iya ile is waiting for her ! Nonsense!

@ibhak_ said:

"Please she can have the name all to herself abeg … who d name hep sef ….. werey think say she don gain bonanza😂😂. Man wey go stain ur white na like dis e dey start."

@austen_dgr8 said:

"This freeze na biased man, initially he was praising 2baba for moving on. Now he is doing eye service again with Ani."

@salami7141 said:

"Her busy body is just too much,very fake display of love..She better concentrate on how to bring development to her constituency than displaying this arrogant attitude."

Annie Idibia sings with her daughter

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Annie Idibia was spotted having fun with her second daughter, Olivia, on social media.

This came shortly after Annie made her comeback online following her separation from her husband of many years, 2baba.

The heartwarming video of Annie having a good time with Olivia sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians, with some of them advising her.

