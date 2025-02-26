Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has addressed claims of his reaction to the nurse who attended to his son before his death

In an interview on TikTok, Joseph Aloba shut down the claims made by Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, about him letting the nurse go

The video of Mohbad’s father addressing the nurse situation made the rounds online and netizens dropped their hot takes

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has denied knowing any nurse.

Recall that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, recently had her first set of interviews since her husband’s death where she spoke repeatedly about the role her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, played in letting go of the nurse who attended to Mohbad before his death.

Wunmi had claimed that Mohbad’s dad was informed about his son reacting wrongly to the injection the nurse gave to him and that Baba Mohbad said that the nurse should be allowed to go because he had no business with her.

In a new development, Baba Mohbad spoke on TikTok and denied ever knowing a nurse. According to him, he didn’t see any nurse and if the said nurse is available, she should come and confront him.

Mohbad’s father also brought Mama Mohbad into the discussion, claiming that she also accused him of telling Primeboy to escape after fighting his son.

In Baba Mohbad’s words:

“I never saw any nurse o, and if they see the nurse, she should come and confront me that I told her to go. That’s how Iya Mohbad said I was the one who told Primeboy to run away after my son was stabbed, bunch of liars. Concerning the nurse issue, I never set my eyes on any nurse, we never talked, I never see nurse for my life o. If I see nurse, it may be on the internet and not physically, me with nurse, we never meet. I and the nurse have never had any conversation at all, I’ve never set my eyes on nurse in my life. Since when I began narrating the story of what happened to Moh on that night, did I mention nurse? Nobody introduced the nurse to me.”

Reactions as Mohbad’s dad denies knowing nurse

The video of Mohbad’s father denying Wunmi’s claims about a nurse got netizens talking:

Realshaddy said:

“I sha know he will come out.... Baba never disappoint. Wunmi, no one can bu...lly you ever again. And they can't shut you up.”

Petersaintonyenna said:

“This man don Dey yan any how lately.”

Iammaryjane222 wrote:

“Explaining on TikTok lol, if it was the other gender that went on TikTok explaining her husband’s death,Y’all would say demeaning words to her!! What’s a father doing on TikTok explaining when his son isn’t even laid to rest!!”

Benefit_official1 wrote:

“Nah inheritance be this man problem nothing any body won tell me. 👀.”

Mydreamhaven_shortlet said:

“Aren't we supposed to do better than our parents? Just asking.”

Soromotoochukwu said:

“If Mohbad father isn’t your father, count yourself lucky... You may be going through alot but at least this man isn’t your father.”

Bariyima_victoria wrote:

“Na who die I dey pity. Mohbad matter don turn series.”

Osize_ wrote:

“Even Satan was not cursed with this kind of a father!!! God help us.”

Ajokealadire_abela.2 said:

“I am from Yoruba tribe and I know what it means to respect elders,if not I would have said SHAME ON THIS MAN,Disgracing his son legacy up and down........Mtcheewww.”

Oluhdee said:

“You are implicating yourself sir. Someone gave an injection to your son that he negatively reacted to and you still have not gone to look for the nurse? Like to even understand things? Wowww.”

Sticksandgrooves said:

“I know being an opportunist can be beneficial at times but, trying to gain from the death of your own child??Kaiiii, thank God man is not God oo cause where this man for dey ehhh.”

