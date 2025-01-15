Mohbad's father, in a recent interview, spoke about the deceased, his stance on Liam's DNA, among others

The singer's dad, in the video, also confirmed plans to change his lawyers amid his fight for justice for his late son

Mohbad's father's response when asked if his life got better after the singer's demise has, however, sparked outrage on social media

Joseph Aloba, father to the ate Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad, spoke about the deceased, revealing he was yet to recover from the loss two years after

Recall that Mohbad passed on in 2023 in a report that left many Nigerians emotional, with many calling for justice.

Mohbad's dad confirms Wunmi's readiness to conduct DNA test.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father confirmed the singer's widow, Wunmi, had agreed to conduct a DNA test.

He, however, revealed he was working on changing his legal representatives as he remained focused on the fight for justice for his late son.

Aloba, reminiscing about his late son, alleged that Wunmi and her family didn't allow Mohbad to perform his responsibilities to him while he was alive.

Mohbad's dad, who revealed he conducted a paternity test and confirmed that he was Mohbad’s father, stated that he separated from his mum because she cheated on me when the singer was seven years old.

Aloba ruled out Naira Marley's involvement in Mohbad's death, stating that the Marlian boss was not in the country when he died.

When asked if his life got better after Mohbad's death, Aloba responded affirmatively, saying, "Yes."

Aloba shared how people have been assisting him following the death of the singer.

Mohbad's father also spoke extensively about his music career before and after his son's death.

Watch video as Mohbad's father speaks

Watch full video from Mohbad's dad's recent interview below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's comments in new interview

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

western01_:

"Mohbad wey naira never pay his royalties, how will he takecare of you with no money? It's well sha. Make I dey look🚶‍."

kurubohmichael:

"None of us will never have a jealous father or parent."

ideraoluwa_123:

"How old was Moh when he was alive 😔 A very unfortunate father his just looking for a way to send that little girl to prison because of hate."

mr_9iceguy07:

"Omo see talk."

anosike_emmanuel_c:

"My own is that they should bury this guy let him rest.."

peace_fulwealth_:

"No please, we can’t start this year with this man again abeg. God forbid such a father."

b.a.ediamond:

"See as him hold two phones like Alaba boys."

How Mohbad's dad called for 2nd autopsy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad's mum claimed his father wanted a second autopsy done.

This was after Mohbad's first autopsy was said to be inconclusive initially as the cause of his death couldn't be ascertained,

However, his father called for another one and insisted on a DNA test on Liam, the late singer's son.

