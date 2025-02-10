Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, took some time to party recently

In a video, he was seen exchanging banters with some party guests after he was welcomed to the venue warmly

Many social media users were uncomfortable with Mohabd's dad's expression and they gave their hot takes

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, got mixed reactions after he was seen at a party recently.

The event was a Fidau prayer (Islamic prayer for a deceased person) for Prince Salami Amuda Akanni.

He got a grand welcome and his presence was announced by the master of ceremony at the event. Mr Aloba smiled and bantered with some guests before he took his seat.

The video was shared by Arashow Events and Parties, and some netizens noted that if it was Mohbad's widow Wunmi who was seen at a party, many people would have dragged her mercilessly.

Mohbad and his travails

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, after he complained of a series of attacks by some people including singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and show promoter Sam Larry.

His death was a shock to his friends, family, and colleagues who have continued to seek justice for him. There were controversies surrounding his death and the drama has not stopped even after a year and some months since leaving this world.

The deceased is survived by his father, mother, siblings, widow, and a son Liam.

Reactions as Mohbad's dad attends party

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video of the late Mohabd's dad attending a party.

@xclusivekandy commented:

"If na Wunmi go party, awon omo irole aye go drag her to filths."

@funmzyx0 reacted:

"Jossy the celebrity mourner."

@tinubams said:

"What he has always wanted, Iba fun eledumare."

@ibraheemudeh commented:

"He can live his life, going to parties but Wunmi cannot.. Na wa o."

@bluv_3 noted:

"Who give am chief? Your dear son still Dey dere dey dry everyday. You dey dey go party up and down."

@augustamaryehimen said:

"Chaiii nah who die lose o. Celebrity mourner."

Mohbad speaks about dad in old video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad faced many challenges before he passed away and one of them was his dysfunctional family.

In an old video, the Feel Good crooner said that his father, Joseph Aloba, was not comfortable with his music career.

According to him, his father was an unsuccessful singer and was not happy whenever he shared his songs with him.

