Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy made waves online after new videos of him captured with a mystery woman

The music mogul was spotted at different times creating funny online content with the young lady rumoured to be a Uganadian

Fans and netizens pointed out what they noticed about Don and the lady he was spotted with as rumours about them trend

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy, born Michael Collins Ajereh, has recently grabbed the attention of his fans with updates on his personal life.

The music mogul who hasn’t been in the news for a long time made the frontline of blogs with new videos of him playing around with a mystery lady, reportedly from Uganda.

In the viral clips, the Mavin Records CEO and the woman took part in popular social media challenges, creating playful and lighthearted content.

Some fans online speculated that the two have been together for a while, and it's only recently that they are beginning to gain attention.

Watch their video below:

In a previous report, Don Jazzy spoke about his previous relationship with an unnamed lady based in the United States.

The Mavin Records boss made the comments about the lady and his relationship with her during an off-air chat with media personnel, Toolz and Gbemi.

During the interview, Don Jazzy who recnelty shared his take on DNA test revealed that he and his girlfriend have not spoken for about 7-8 months. He still stated his preference for a tiny Rihanna.

He further hinted that their not talking to each other is something that built up from days to weeks then to months until he felt the lady has given up on the relationship and he is the only one pulling it.

Netizens react to video of Don Jazzy and woman

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamajaystevens said:

"Don, what did you land on because I saw the rug moved."

chinny_diamond wrote:

"How she kept that straight face eh😂😂 if na me I go done laugh full."

shiretwin said:

"What happened to our Nigerian girls .. they keep demanding and we go outside to find love . Many Nigeria guys are now looking for love outside Nigeria."

evelyncute22 wrote:

"I’ve watched this video plenty times I don’t know why 😂😂😂😂what exactly am I looking for."

kaitetsi_gold said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 history has it he is still in the air somewhere flying 🤣🤣🤣and my leg is about to break."

mimidoo6 reacted:

"Nigerian men are funny, like do they think it's only them that date/marry foreigners? Nigerian women too do same.."

afolabisade5 wrote:

"I just imagine how don jazzy will look like on top of this girl it's a case of Andrew the giant and the ant."

peace2freshy wrote:

"Na so because as Nigerian girls nor won gree get sense we go use them catch cruise and run go Uganda and Kenya go marry."

sabi_nurse01 said:

"The first thing that caught my attention is the painting on the wall, what!!??!! It’s original version “MONALISA” world most famous painting,,, u be senior Man Sir🙌❤️😂that painting is of enormous value."

Don Jazzy donates N100m to VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy donated N100m to online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan

Recall that in a previous report, VDM cried out as he called on Nigerians to come to his aid after receiving the large amount from an unknown source.

VDM also shared a screenshot of the message he received from Don Jazzy, who disclosed that he sent him the money because he believed in his cause.

