Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has caused a significant amount of stir online as she reacted to her husband Ned Nwoko’s post celebrating their marriage

Legit.ng reported that the billionaire politician took to Instagram to pen a lengthy love poem marking their 6 years in marriage

The Movie star, in a bid to show love and support to her husband, stated the number of women he was allowed to have while in their marriage

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has declared her unending support for Ned Nwoko as she pledged to be by his side no matter the number of other women in his life.

The movie star made this statement in the Instagram comment section of her husband's heartfelt post celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Regina Daniels speaks about the women in Ned Nwoko's life. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

On March 27, 2025, the Nollywood actress and her billionaire husband celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and Ned Nwoko made sure to celebrate it in a special way.

In his post, Senator Nwoko announced that they were expecting their third child together and refuted rumors of marital crisis.

“Oooh, my king! The greatest man in Igbo land! Dike’m! Obim! Ezigbo dim Oma!” Regina commented.

“What did I do to deserve this honour! 10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left, and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the first in history.”

See her comment below:

Regina Daniels hails husband on their 6th wedding anniversary. Credit: @priasenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Nwoko's post came after rumors circulated that he and actress Chika Ike were expecting an unwed kid.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the senator posted one of his old photos with Regina Daniels, and he accompanied it with a love poem to her. Ned Nwoko started the note by claiming that Regina Daniels still cannot resist him even after six years.

He then went on to describe his young wife with sweet words while recounting how he proposed marriage to her.

He wrote in part

“Six years and counting, and what do they see? A love untamed, wild, and free. "Regina, my fire, my sweetest delight, Through every storm, you’ve held me tight.

"Not just vows whispered in candlelit air, But a fortress built on love laid bare. No staged perfection, no hollow display, Just two hearts that chose to stay.

"This morning, feeling bold, and true, I sent you a message, out of the blue: “Will you marry me?” a reckless play, your laughter spilled like golden rays.

The billionaire politician concluded the love poem by speaking about his polygamous nature. According to Ned Nwoko, a good man, whether monogamous or not, brings peace to the home. He also said it is better for a man to be plain about his desires than to be deceptive.

Old video of Regina Daniels' traditional wedding resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ traditional wedding video resurfaced on the internet to the interest of fans.

This was after rumours made the rounds of the celebrity couple facing some issues in their union. Social media users decided to dig up the video of when it all started. In the clip, the couple were surrounded by villagers as an MC presided over the ceremony.

Regina was on her feet as Ned sat beside her mother, Rita Daniels. The young actress looked simple in a green jumpsuit and blonde bob wig. Read more:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng