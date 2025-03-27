2baba's estranged wife Annie Idibia is back on social media after being away for some months now

Recall the actress and reality TV star was publicly humiliated by 2baba after he announced their divorce online

A recent update about the mother-of-two has sparked reactions from social media users, as they all shared their opinions

Annie Idibia left social media buzzing ever since her favourite people noticed her online return.

It is no longer news that 2baba posted on social media on Sunday, January 26, announcing his separation from his wife, Annie, with whom he has two kids.

This news spread like wildfire across social media, triggering reactions from not only users of the online space but also celebrities.

Annie Idibia returns to Instagram to delete all her page posts. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Ever since the major move, new broke that Annie had been admitted into a rehab, where she was getting clean. Meanwhile, and her ex, 2baba, has been gallivanting around town with his new fiancé, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.

A recent development about Annie Idibia has left so many users with a ray of hope as she returned to her Instagram of almost 8 million followers to delete all her photos. This major move has led people to believe that it is a sign of new beginnings, and are positive she will bounce back stronger.

Annie Idibia's new social media move ignites reactions. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Annie Idibia's social media return buzzes the Internet

Read some reactions below:

@real_amakakenneth said:

"Glad she is starting a new chapter ❤️❤️❤️."

@chimgozirim333 said:

"7.9m followers, wow. Marrying 2face was her biggest achievement in life. If not for 2baba, she for dey manage 23 followers 😂😂😂."

@joykayla19 said:

"Cheating is bad ...It does alot to a woman..I feel sorry for her, totally understood."

@chef_ivyjones1 said:

"A new beginning darling! The lord is your strength 💪."

@sade_fragrance said:

"Eyah.. sending you love n hugs 🤗 Annie …e no easy u sef don learn na to move on , aluta continua."

@kikioflondon said:

"Delete his name and start all over it’s not easy but you will be ok ❤️."

@omor_chuks said:

"Don’t push a man to his limit, because one day he will decide to stay away from you and he will not look back again."

@ngozi_johnson said:

"Married women pray to keep their homes. They don’t turn to drugs. The enemy is not idle."

@official_nwazion said:

"Every emotion is valid and will eventually pass. Though not easy BUT my dear you sure have a whole lot ahead of you. It's only a phase & may God see you through it all dear."

@maqueen1 said:

"I’m glad she’s back and doing exploits with her Instagram 🙌."

@cancerconquerorboma_ said:

"We got you Annie! A fresh start…. You will come out bigger and better🥰🥰🥰."

2baba’s new appearance with boo Natasha

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian renowned singer 2baba's marriage issue resurfaced online after a recent picture made its way on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover Natasha were seen on the busy streets of Abuja along with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many worried as they dished out hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng