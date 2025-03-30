Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman spurred some controversy following the Mother Days Celebration

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians around the world are celebrating the special day to appreciate their mothers

Following that, the TikToker made a social media post and sent a message to the popular figures he had issues with in the past

Nigerian online critic Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has drawn attention to himself amid the Mother’s Day celebration.

The social media activist took to social media on March 30 when a good Number of Nigerians celebrated their mothers to share pictures of some of the people he has had issues with on the internet and in the courtroom.

Verydarkman shares pictures of his archenemy on Mother's Day. Credit: @iyabojofespris, @neduofficial, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM, who recently bragged about his lawyers following his case with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, uploaded photos of actress Iyabo Ojo, influencer Blessing CEO, OAP Nedu, and Mr Jollof.

The controversial act simply wrote on his caption:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all women of the house, the wives.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the never-ending feud between Iyabo Ojo and VDM took a surprising turn after the mum of two wrote a long letter to his archenemy over the way he has been behaving on social media.

In the post, which she promised to delete very soon, she sent VDM's mother to the gallows. The mother of two also questioned her character and how she brought up the activist.

According to her, after VDM mentioned her name again, she came to the realisation that his mother failed to bring him up properly.

Ojo noted that VDM's mother's lack of initiative and dependence on her ex-husband became an issue of concern. She asked if DNA was requested to ascertain the paternity of the activist's father.

Verydarkman sends message to Iyabo Ojo on Mother's Day. Credit: @iyabojofespris

Source: Instagram

Also in the post, the actress whose daughter is married to Tanzania singer said that VDM lacked love when he was growing up. She further added that his life experience shaped him to the beast he was today.

Legit.ng also reported that VDM and Jollof have been involved in a heated exchange on social media in the past after the critic dragged the comedian's wife into their drama, alleging that she sleeps with Yahoo boys.

During the heat of their exchange on social media, VDM had cried out for safety after Jollof and his wife included his home address in Abuja in a petition.

While many thought the drama had died down, VDM, who is currently in China, shared a video of him calling out Jollof.

Verydarkman’s Mother’s Day message triggers reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dkokopee said:

"Ohh Maaamaaaaaaaa😳😳…Darki allow Dry bones rest naaa."

celebrity_vendor_ said:

"I shouted at the 4th and 5th slide like 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers in the world."

talentboomproduction wrote:

"Nah today I completely agree say VDM nah correct wèrèy."

angelnikky947 wrote:

"At first, I thought he wants to make peace with iyabo ojo until I saw Nedu’s picture. Chia VDM you be better case."

hypeman_shooter reacted:

"I wasn’t expecting the two last slide."

wtarew said:

"This episode go too long."

crownprince_abagunahmed reacted:

"😂😂 @adeyanjudeji go dey sigh for whr he dey say na which kind client be this laidizz."

Fans expose VDM after disgracing Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited for.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng