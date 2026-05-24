Bobrisky has thrown shade at some ladies who set up cameras to cry about their problems despite portraying themselves as “big girls” and undergoing body enhancement procedures

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the crossdresser stated that he was too “girly” to cry publicly for his haters to see and laugh at him

He also added that once people choose to enhance their bodies, they should be bold enough to face their problems because challenges are part of life

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has spoken about “baddies” who undergo body enhancement but still set up cameras, play sad songs, and cry online about their problems.

In a long post on his Instagram page, he stated that once a girl enhances her body, she is not expected to show weakness, as she has already presented herself as a “big girl” who has arrived.

Reactions as Bobrisky shades baddies crying on camera. Photo credit@bobrisky222/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

He added that after body enhancement, the next step should be to “pepper enemies.”

Bobrisky dishes more advice

In the same post, the crossdresser noted that if any girl cries on camera with a sad song, such a person should not have gone for body enhancement in the first place.

He added that it would be a waste of money and advised such people to “start selling garri at Yaba market.”

Bobrisky shades baddies, dishes advice about crying online. Photo credit@bobrisky

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bobrisky's post

Reacting to the post, fans were surprised by his comments, with some suggesting he was referring to Phyna, who recently shared a tearful video online while speaking about her challenges. They urged him to mention names directly instead of speaking in general terms.

Some fans also questioned why individuals would spend heavily on body enhancement but still struggle financially afterward. Others insisted they could never cry publicly online regardless of their situation, sharing personal experiences of loss and hardship without going on social media to seek sympathy.

Here is the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Bobrisky. Here are comments below:

@sasha_bankx5 commented:

"Fr like why would you spend your life savings on ur body when you know you can't even use the body to earn the money back."

@unyimejoseph_ wrote:

"This is the truest post this year."

@pretty_jd__ sdhared:

"E con Belike people wey do bbl just dey cry pass we wey no see money do."

@chachaluv6 said:

"I know who you are shading Bob, na one aunty way win BBN."

@ _iamvegas wrote:

"What makes this funny is that Bob is not even insulting anybody. bobrisky222 is basically saying if you invested that much into becoming “that girl,” at least carry the confidence with the same energy. Crying on camera defeats the luxury agenda ."

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the controversial crossdresser had gushed over his stay in prison. He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast, where he spoke about it.

In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng