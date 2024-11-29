Iyabo Ojo has written an open letter to Verydarkman over his attitude towards her and her family

In the post, she questioned the training his mother gave him and why she didn't correct him when he was stealing

Ojo also blamed the woman for failing as a mother and urged the activist to forgive his parents because of how they brought him up

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has written a long letter to his arch enemy, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman over the way he has been behaving on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo and VDM don't see face to face. They have constantly dragged each other on social media and at a point, Ojo promised not to react to his post again.

In a new post which she promised to delete very soon, she sent VDM's mother to the gallows. The mother of two also questioned her character and how she brought up the activist.

According to her, after VDM mentioned her name again, she came to the realization that his mother failed to bring him up properly.

Ojo noted that VDM's mother's lack of initiative and dependence on her ex-husband became an issue of concern. She asked if DNA was requested to ascertain the paternity of the activist's father.

Iyabo Ojo advises VDM

Also in the post, the actress whose daughter is dating Tanzania singer said that VDM lacked love when he was growing up. She further added that his life experience shaped him to the beast he was today.

The movie star also mentioned that VDM has been manipulative, rude, deceitful, and a toxic narcissistic. Constantly tarnishing reputations to gain relevance.

She advised him to find healing and also to forgive his parents. The title of the book VDM could read to help him was also posted by the thespian.

See the post here:

Reactions trails Iyabo Ojo's letter to VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the letter written by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@monalisa.stephen:

"He actually needs help . The traumas have gone really deep. I always feel pity for him. To be raise without love is not a good thing."

@realjuicyslifestyle:

"He needs psychiatric evaluation, honestly. He's dealing with childhood traumas for abandonment, neglect and may be abuse, he needs healing. I feel sorry for him."

@damsol_fashion:

"Very well said. When parents fail their duty over a child, they won't have control over him or her. This has played out in his life over and over again. It's so sad."

@m_and_b_fabrics:

"I have been waiting for this moment for long. A Queen said it right with class."

@official_tant:

"God bless you ma, message sent and delivered well."

@_mirellebeauty:

"Well said."

@tinaajibola_fabs:

"I don't blame him, the celebrities that are supporting him, and it shows the type of upbringing they have."

@iamtanyagoke:

"I've said it that the mannerless boy is obsessed with you. I'm glad you're giving him a dose of his own medicine. Omo alaileko buruku."

@beautiful__mariagoretti:

"Very deep message and well structure. Him go set ring light this morning."

@butter_and_creamdelight:

"If VDM get sens, after reading this e suppose sleep orun meta ti okunrin su(make hin sleep 3sleep men dey sleep) then seek for help. I pray he heal from all his trauma."

Fans expose VDM after disgracing Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited for.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

